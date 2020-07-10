Watch video: Irfan Pathan craves for paani puri during lockdown

India cricketer and star all-rounder Irfan Pathan is quite a food and this has been showcased in his latest post on social networking site Instagram.

Irfan Pathan, who is a quite an active personality on social media recently shared a picture on the platform and it left us craving as well. Pathan who surely appears to be a snack lover is feeling the loss of his favourite paani puri during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

On Thursday, he shared a video (screengrab above) for his 1.9 million followers and captioned it: “Paani puri is?? #throwback.”

View this post on Instagram Paani puri is?? #throwback A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) onJul 9, 2020 at 12:21am PDT

Many cricketers former and current celebrated their birthday last week - Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh.

Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to wish them on their birthdays with some heartwarming posts. Take a look at them in that order.

For Sourav Ganguly

For Harbhajan Singh

The 35-year-old Indian cricketer made his Test debut n 2003 and has since played 29 matches with 1,105 runs and 100 wickets. He also played 120 ODIs scoring 1,544 runs and taking 173 wickets.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news