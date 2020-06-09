Watch video: Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's 'Bom Diggy' dance

Namrata Shirodkar has posted an adorable video of her daughter Sitara dancing. She took to Instagram, where she shared the video of Sitara grooving to the beats of "Bom Diggy" from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In the video, Sitara can be seen dressed in a white striped top and black pants. She is seen doing the hook step of the number, picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

"Love this cute version of bum diggy bum. My all-time stress buster #memorytherapy?? one for each day @sitaraghattamaneni," Namrata captioned the video, which currently has over 240K views.

Namrata, who is known for films like "Hero Hindustani", "Vaastav: The Reality" and "Bride And Prejudice" among many others, married south superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. The two had met on the sets of the film "Vamsi".

They welcomed their firstborn, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

