Watch Video: Policeman suspended for showering money on school girls at Republic Day event

Pramod Walke was in an inebriated state and was seen showering money on students performing to the song âAye watan tere liye.â

Nagpur: A police head constable in Nagpur was suspended for showering money on the girl students who were performing at a Republic Day function in a school. Pramod Walke, the head constable was in an inebriated state and came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was captured on camera in a school situated in Nagpur.

#WATCH Police constable showers cash on students during Republic Day function at a government school in Nagpur district's Nand. The police constable was suspended following the incident. (26 January) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nyTZeRCznO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

In the video, Walke who was posted at Nand police chowki under Bhiwapur police station is seen, in uniform, walking up the stage and showering money on the group of girls who were performing to the song ‘Aye watan tere liye.’ This incident has come to light just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai but imposed regulations such as barring CCTV surveillance inside them. The judicature clearly stated that the performers could be tipped, but the guests are not allowed to shower them with cash.

