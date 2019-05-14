Watch video: Rohit Sharma's Gully Boy rap with Yuvraj at IPL victory party

ipl-news

A screen grab of the video of Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai Indians's captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his team's thrilling one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League final at Hyderabad by rapping with teammate Yuvraj Singh on Sunday night."

Hours after the final, which saw Mumbai win their fourth trophy, Rohit showed his other side by rapping a famous hip-hop song from Bollywood movie, Gully Boy. Rohit sung "Asli Hitman se milaye Hindustan ko" as Yuvraj joined him. The actual song in the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie is, Asli hip-hop se milaye Hindustan ko.

Watch the video which was shared on Mumbai Indians' Instagram below.

Rohit Sharma went on to share photos of the final on his Instagram account.

Gully Boy released in February 2019 and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is based on rappers from the slum areas of Mumbai.

The IPL final that was

It was the perfect final for the IPL 2019 as the match swung like a pendulum and Mumbai Indians finally won the game on the last-ball of the tournament.

Lasith Malinga, who was hit all over the park in his first three overs, kept his cool in the final over, bowling yorker after yorker and a brilliant slower ball off the final delivery to trap tail-ender Shardul Thakur LBW and win the match by a run.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got off to a flying start but got out in the power-play. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard fought hard to take MI to 149 runs off 20 overs.

In Chennai Super Kings chase, Shane Watson played out of his skin to notch up a brilliant 80 runs and take CSK almost to the finishing line. But he got run-out on the final over to leave Chennai Super Kings at the door of victory.

