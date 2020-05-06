Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan dances with daughter Aliyah as she turns 20

India cricketer and star opener Shikhar Dhawan's daughter Aliyah turned 20 on Tuesday and the doting father posted a cute Instagram video dancing alongside her. "Happy birthday my angel! May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. I miss you so much. Take care and enjoy your day @aliyah_dhawan," Shikhar, 34, captioned his video.

Meanwhile, Aliyah's mum Ayesha also posted a sweet message for her eldest daughter. "My partner in crime for life. My ride or die!!! This beautiful young lady is my soul, my heart my life!!! You are the reason I am who I am today! God bless you @aliyah_dhawan love you dearly #HAPPY 20th BIRTHDAY MY INSPIRATION," Ayesha wrote.

Ayesha Dhawan, 44, has two daughters, Rhea, 14, and Aliyah from a previous marriage. Shikhar and Ayesha fell in love and got married in October 2012. In 2015, the couple welcomed their son, Zoravar.

