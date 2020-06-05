Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan rescues a pigeon, son Zoraver feeds it

EVEN as people across the globe mourn the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan showed his human side by saving a life.

On Wednesday, Shikhar, who has been entertaining his six million Instagram followers by sharing adorable pictures and videos with his family, shared a clip of the pigeon he rescued and brought it home. "All lives matter. So if you ever have the opportunity to save a life, please honour that," he wrote alongside the video.

In the video, his son Zoraver is seen feeding the pigeon (screengrab above) some rice and also keeping a bowl of water to drink. The father-son duo are also seen having a conversation as to how they can help the pigeon heal so that it can fly again.

Watch the video below.

