Watch video: War of the Pandya brothers Hardik vs Krunal - Here's who won

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all geared up to make a comeback to the squad for the upcoming India vs South Africa series. Hardik Pandya missed out on the previous tour against the West Indies. Ahead of the T20I series, Hardik Pandya was seen shaping up his skills in the nets along with his elder brother Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya wasted no time in sharing a video on social media website Instagram which shows the two Pandya brothers face off against each other in the nets.

In the 59-second video on Instagram, Hardik Pandya can be seen tonking the ball all over the park. Hardik Pandya showed a precise selection of shots, something which will be required of him against South Africa. Krunal Pandya is also one of the most sought-after players for Team India.

Hardik Pandya captioned the video as a Pandya vs Pandya training also saying that he won that round against Krunal.

Less than a week ago, Hardik Pandya had shared another video of him practicing in the nets. He claims it was a 'solid session' and that he could not wait to be playing alongside his teammates.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

