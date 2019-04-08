Watch video: MS Dhoni races with Shane Watson and Imran Tahir's kids

ipl-news

In the video posted by Chennai Super Kings' official handle, the 37-year-old, after entering the frame from behind, is seen running alongside the kids only to lift Tahir's son and run back to the finishing line.

MS Dhoni with Imran Tahir's son in his arms.

Dhoni was in a playful mood after his team Chennai Super Kings' convincing win over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL over the weekend.

"Jr. #ParasakthiExpress and Jr. Watto having a sprint face-off and a bolt of lightning joins them! Priceless!" CSK wrote on the team twitter handle.

MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings to their IPL title defence in stellar fashion. After 5 games the team from down south are in the second place in the IPL table with four wins.

Their only loss being against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, where Hardik Pandya starred with the ball and bat for the hosts.

Chennai Super Kings now play table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in a battle of the table-toppers.

