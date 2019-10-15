Rooney's wife Coleen ready for legal battle with Vardy's wife Rebekah over leaked stories

Coleen Rooney, wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, has revealed that she is ready for a legal battle with Rebekah Vardy over leaking stories to a tabloid and said she has strong evidence. Coleen, 33, had accused Rebekah, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her Instagram stories to The Sun. According to reports in British newspaper, Daily Mail, Coleen friends said that the model is ready if the issue goes to court.

"Coleen's view is, 'Bring it on'. She has got the evidence — it's all there. Coleen's evidence is bullet-proof and she stands by it all. If Rebekah wants to sue, she's welcome to," Coleen's friends said.

"Coleen will fight her and the proof is there. If it's in court, it's not ideal but Coleen will follow it through."

