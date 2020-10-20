Wayne Rooney after testing COVID-19 negative: Angry, disappointed that I have to self-isolate
The friend later returned a positive test. Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns and played in Derby's 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday
Wayne Rooney says he is "angry and disappointed" that he will miss matches for Championship side Derby due to a period of self-isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus. The former Manchester United and England captain, now player-coach at Derby, was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.
In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: "Just received the news that my Covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. "Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial."
Just received the news that my covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus. Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 19, 2020
The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test. Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns and played in Derby's 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe