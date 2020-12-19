Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney's son has followed in his father's footsteps by signing a youth-team contract at Old Trafford.

Rooney posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

"Proud day," Rooney posted on Instagram. "Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney, 38, is currently serving as the interim manager of Derby in the second division. The former England striker had an illustrious 13-year career with Manchester United, scoring 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Rooney and his partner Coleen have three more sons: Klay (7), Kit (4) and Cass (2).

