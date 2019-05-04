We are ambitious like hell for EPL title, says Liverpool boss

football

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool players are "ambitious like hell" to win the Premier League, backing them to bounce back from their thumping at Barcelona and keep the title race alive against Newcastle.

Liverpool travel to face the St James' Park side managed by former Reds boss Rafael Benitez a point behind EPL leaders Manchester City with two matches to go. Victory tomorrow would see Liverpool go back to the top of the table and ramp up the pressure on City ahead of the reigning champions' home match against Leicester on Monday.

The German manager yesterday said he was expecting a tough game against Newcastle, who are safe from relegation. But he said his players had proved their ability to perform under pressure all season, amassing 91 points so far with just a single defeat in the Premier League.

"The boys are completely on fire," he said. "When you are in the race and you see you can win it, you don't get tired, that's how it is. "We are ambitious like hell. We want to [win], but we still know it's not 100 percent in our hands but the only thing we can do is to beat Newcastle and that is unbelievably difficult."

