Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from April 01 To April 06

Meet the man behind Avengers
01 monday
5 PM onwards: If you are a Marvel fan, here's a chance to meet the Joe Russo. Russo, who directed Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, will be in Mumbai to speak about the film. The first 200 fans to arrive early will receive Marvel merchandise.
WHERE: Taj Lands End, Bandra West
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Head to a stand-up show
02 tuesday
9 pm onwards: Popular comedians Saurav Mehta, Masoom Rajwani and Rahul Dua are hosting an open mic evening to rid your mid-week blues. You will also get to watch eight new comedians perform.
WHERE: The Integral Space, Lower Parel
ENTRY: Rs 200
TO BOOK: insider.in
Attend a ballet screening
03 wednesday
6.30PM: A temple dancer and a warrior fall deeply in love, giving way to heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter discover their forbidden love. Watch this incredible tale, by Ludwig Minkus, on screen.
WHERE: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA
ENTRY: Rs 500
LOG ON: in.bookmyshow.com
Catch Unohu in the city
04 thursday
8.30 pm: If you can't wait for the weekend parties to begin, then Unohu, a three-piece Alternative-Rock band, is here to entertain you. Band members include Sarthak Karkare, Yohann Coutinho and Shashwat Karkare (drums and back-up vocals).
WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 500
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Head for a two-piano concert
05 friday
9.30 pm onwards: Supported by the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, Leslie Howard and Ludovico Troncanetti will be performing in the city. Two pianos and four hands are sure to leave you awed.
WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA
ENTRY: Rs 300
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Sign up for a sports tournament
06 saturday
7 pm onwards: Shout out to all gamers and gaming enthusiasts. One of the greatest e-sports tournament of the year - Cobx Masters 2019 is all geared to go on the floor. Get ready to experience three days of complete madness and crazy competition.
WHERE: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East
ENTRY: Rs 199
TO BOOK: insider.in
Learn to become an influencer
11 AM: If fashion is something you love, and want to share with the world, join YouTuber Mridul Sharma for a workshop on becoming a social media influencer. At the session, you will learn everything you need to know to create and build your own successful channel on YouTube, and pro-tips on fashion vlogging as a hobby or a career.
WHERE: Todi Mill Social, CS #242, Mathuradas Mill compound, Lower Parel
ENTRY: Rs 1,420
TO BOOK: insider.in
Buy handicrafts
12 PM – 9 PM: Patronise the craftsmanship of rural artisans at an art show by Jiyo! Junoon. The exhibition will boast of an array of designs such as earth totems, incense burners, silk ikats, nature accessories, design-oriented modular wall tiles, cotton brocades and grass furniture.
WHERE: Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East
CALL: 9870526557
Attend an art show
11 AM – 7 PM: Catch an exhibition by artist Suman Gille who will showcase her recent works in a solo show. The paintings, all in acrylic, depict her meditative approach towards the world around her.
WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda
CALL: 22843989
Jam with Ralcus Aguiar
6 PM: Here's a chance to show off your skills with the instrument, as you play along with musician Ralcus Aguiar at Door No.1's Sunday Grand Jam Fest. Apart from music, there will also be refreshing range of cocktails and scrumptious bar nibbles to choose from.
WHERE: Door No. 1, ONGC Colony, Bandra West
ENTRY: Rs 450
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Listen to stories about food
6 PM: For those who enjoy conversations around and about food, don't miss renowned Delhi-based heritage enthusiast Sohail Hashmi's session as part of the ninth edition of the Kala Coast Impact Series. Hashmi will be talking about the myths associated with food, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian divide, the connection between cuisine, identity, and nationhood.
WHERE: Talent Studios, B 18, ground floor, Ghanshyam Industrial Estate, Andheri West
ENTRY: Rs 200
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
Talk about the paranormal
5 PM: Participate in a storytelling session, where you can share your 'ghostly' experiences without being judged. Paranormal investigator Pooja Vijay and demonologist Sarbajeet Mohanty will also be at the event.
WHERE: Mahavir Icon, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai
PRICE: Rs 120
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
