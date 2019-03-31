Weekly Planner: 12 things to do around Mumbai from April 01 To April 06

sunday-mid-day

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Meet the man behind Avengers

01 monday

5 PM onwards: If you are a Marvel fan, here's a chance to meet the Joe Russo. Russo, who directed Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, will be in Mumbai to speak about the film. The first 200 fans to arrive early will receive Marvel merchandise.

WHERE: Taj Lands End, Bandra West

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Head to a stand-up show

02 tuesday

9 pm onwards: Popular comedians Saurav Mehta, Masoom Rajwani and Rahul Dua are hosting an open mic evening to rid your mid-week blues. You will also get to watch eight new comedians perform.

WHERE: The Integral Space, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: insider.in

Attend a ballet screening

03 wednesday

6.30PM: A temple dancer and a warrior fall deeply in love, giving way to heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter discover their forbidden love. Watch this incredible tale, by Ludwig Minkus, on screen.

WHERE: Dance Theatre Godrej, NCPA

ENTRY: Rs 500

LOG ON: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch Unohu in the city

04 thursday

8.30 pm: If you can't wait for the weekend parties to begin, then Unohu, a three-piece Alternative-Rock band, is here to entertain you. Band members include Sarthak Karkare, Yohann Coutinho and Shashwat Karkare (drums and back-up vocals).

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 500

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Head for a two-piano concert

05 friday

9.30 pm onwards: Supported by the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, Leslie Howard and Ludovico Troncanetti will be performing in the city. Two pianos and four hands are sure to leave you awed.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

ENTRY: Rs 300

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Sign up for a sports tournament

06 saturday

7 pm onwards: Shout out to all gamers and gaming enthusiasts. One of the greatest e-sports tournament of the year - Cobx Masters 2019 is all geared to go on the floor. Get ready to experience three days of complete madness and crazy competition.

WHERE: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East

ENTRY: Rs 199

TO BOOK: insider.in

Learn to become an influencer

11 AM: If fashion is something you love, and want to share with the world, join YouTuber Mridul Sharma for a workshop on becoming a social media influencer. At the session, you will learn everything you need to know to create and build your own successful channel on YouTube, and pro-tips on fashion vlogging as a hobby or a career.

WHERE: Todi Mill Social, CS #242, Mathuradas Mill compound, Lower Parel

ENTRY: Rs 1,420

TO BOOK: insider.in

Buy handicrafts

12 PM – 9 PM: Patronise the craftsmanship of rural artisans at an art show by Jiyo! Junoon. The exhibition will boast of an array of designs such as earth totems, incense burners, silk ikats, nature accessories, design-oriented modular wall tiles, cotton brocades and grass furniture.

WHERE: Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East

CALL: 9870526557

Attend an art show

11 AM – 7 PM: Catch an exhibition by artist Suman Gille who will showcase her recent works in a solo show. The paintings, all in acrylic, depict her meditative approach towards the world around her.

WHERE: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

CALL: 22843989

Jam with Ralcus Aguiar

6 PM: Here's a chance to show off your skills with the instrument, as you play along with musician Ralcus Aguiar at Door No.1's Sunday Grand Jam Fest. Apart from music, there will also be refreshing range of cocktails and scrumptious bar nibbles to choose from.

WHERE: Door No. 1, ONGC Colony, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 450

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Listen to stories about food

6 PM: For those who enjoy conversations around and about food, don't miss renowned Delhi-based heritage enthusiast Sohail Hashmi's session as part of the ninth edition of the Kala Coast Impact Series. Hashmi will be talking about the myths associated with food, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian divide, the connection between cuisine, identity, and nationhood.

WHERE: Talent Studios, B 18, ground floor, Ghanshyam Industrial Estate, Andheri West

ENTRY: Rs 200

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Talk about the paranormal

5 PM: Participate in a storytelling session, where you can share your 'ghostly' experiences without being judged. Paranormal investigator Pooja Vijay and demonologist Sarbajeet Mohanty will also be at the event.

WHERE: Mahavir Icon, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 120

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates