Weekly Planner: 14 things to do around Mumbai from August 12 to August 17

Sip on soothing teas in the rains

10 am: This monsoon, sip on teas like flowering charmomile tea, bullmond, spicy pink guava, mochachilo, twings and berry tea, silver tips imperial tea, pu-erh tea, monkey chief tea, lemon jade sencha, coconut tea, and more.

12 Monday

Where: All Tea Villa Cafe outlets

Call: 8080850000

Free

Go on a shopping spree

11 am onwards: Featuring a personally selected edit of designers from all over India, Gauri Pradhan and Pallavee Duggall are back with a plethora of designers. At Knottyness, you and your friends can shop till you drop.

13 Tuesday

Where: The Palace Halls, Worli

RSVP: 9820150593

Experience Hawaii in Mumbai

7 pm onwards: Say goodbye to your mid-week blues and get ready to experience the ultimate Hawaiian party as Opa is hosting Aloha Wednesdays. You and your friends can prepare a 'Jungle Juice' from vodka, Malibu, grenadine, Fanta and tropical fruits.

14 Wednesday

Where: Opa Bar, Andheri East

Call: 8291847086

Free

Head for a furniture show

10 am: The Furniture and Home Decor Expo will showcase products like handicrafts, home furnishing, textiles, architecture and designing, etc. Exclusive designs from across the country of various categories and styles are in store for you.

15 Thursday

Where: CIDCO, Vashi

Log on: 10times.com

Treat yourself a thali

11.30 am onwards: Dehati (Village) Rasoi Utsav, on-going till September 1, comes from the interiors of Gujarat and Rajasthan. You can enjoy Rajasthani sweets like kheer, moong dal sheera, mewadi malpua, mewa lapsi, kesar puran poli and churma ladoo.

Where: Golden Star Thali, Charni Road

Call: 23631983

Free

Attend a fan lit fest

5 pm onwards: Do you eat, breathe, love Sherlock? After a continual demand, Katharsis is presenting the third Sherlock Fan Lit Fest. Katharsis is a group set up by friends who are passionate about reading, writing and everything to do with words.

17 Saturday

Where: Title Waves, Bandra West

call: 9820506000

Free

Explore the science in art

5 PM: Attend a Mumbai Local talk by Sukant Saran, a trained high-energy physicist and artist. Sukant will be talking about his current 3D clay sculpture practice, sharing stories of the science that he abstracts into his art and the art that throws a philosophical perspective on his science.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

Free

To Register: in.bookmyshow.com

Sculpt Ganesha out of soil

3 PM – 5 PM: Enroll your child for an eco-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshop, where they will be taught how to sculpt the God with mud. It's visarjan can later be done in a pot, so that it can grow into a plant. The session will be open for kids six years and above.

Where: First Fitness Weight Loss and Counselling Centre, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East

Entry: Rs 450

To book: eventshigh.com

Design own rakhi for brothers

11 AM: Yet to plan something special for your sibling on the occasion of Rakhi? Attend a two hour-long class, where artist Shefali Shah will be teaching you how to make trendy handmade rakhis. The session will be followed by a live dessert demo by celebrity chef Ananya Banerjee, who will give a modernised twist to the Indian mithai. She will show you how to prepare a jar dessert comprising kalakand, laddu and dry fruits, for the special occasion.

Where: Flat No A/603, 6th floor, next to Shanti Heights Building, Wadala

Entry: Rs 1,500

Call: 9820400222

Recreate Venice on canvas

4 PM: Get in touch with your inner artist at a workshop, where Damini Sargam will handhold you, as you paint a landscape of Venice using a palette knife. You will also get to take your masterpiece home. All art materials will be provided.

Where: Studio Pepperfry, Kureshi Nagar Road, Juhu

Entry: Rs 2,000

To book: instamojo.com

Become a book hoarder

11 AM onwards: For those interested in expanding their home library with rare and unusual books, check out the Book Fair By Weight, which is on till August 25. You can choose from a vast collection of second-hand as well as new books, from across genres.

Where: RK Hall, opposite Huma Theatre, Kanjurmarg West

Price: R100 – Rs 300 per kg

Call: 9819486350

Enjoy a Mediterranean meal

12.30 PM – 4 PM: Dig into Mediterranean delicacies at Lotus Café, put-together by Chef Piotr Zebrowski from Warsaw, Poland. The menu will have Spanish specials like ceviche with marine fish in lime juice and paella with seafood and saffron and other Greek dishes.

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott, Juhu

Price: Rs 2,900

Call: 66933344

See a musical on the Partition

8 PM: Catch a musical

set during the Partition. Laqeer tells the story of two women, from widely different backgrounds,

attempting to break through the mores of the society in the 1940s.

Where: YB Chavan Auditorium, Foreshore Road, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 250 – Rs 500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch a Gujarati drama

9 PM: Watch popular television actor Apara Mehta own the stage in a new Gujarati drama, Apna Time Aayega. The play tells the story of Abhimanyu Mazumdar, played by Feiroz Bhagat, who is leading an ideal life with his wife Sarita (Mehta) and family. But, he harbours a secret that could shatter this rosy family picture.

Where: Aspee Auditorium, next to Nutan School, Malad

Entry: Rs 150

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

