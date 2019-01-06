Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from 07 January To 12 January
Go on a fishy trail
Spend your Sunday morning with the fishmongers of Sassoon Dock — one of largest fish markets in the city, situated in Colaba — during a walkthrough with Dhanashree Bagade. Apart from learning all about fish, you will also get to learn about the different fishing gears and techniques.
When: Jan 13, 7 AM onwards
Meeting point: Sassoon Dock entrance, Colaba
Entry: Rs 400
Call: 9820140254
Explore zero waste in fashion
For those interested in sustainable fashion, don't miss Istanbul-based collector and designer Dr Gonul Paksoy's exhibition at ARTISANS', starting January 17. She will also be talking about zero waste in fashion and food, at a special session over the weekend. Paksoy is a chemical engineer with a doctorate in organic dyes. Her designs are informed by her vast collection of objects — from archaeological beads to Ottoman textiles and talismans — and the meanings they carry across time.
When: Jan 20, 5 PM
Where: ARTISANS', 52-56
Dr VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda
Free
To register: coordinator@artisanscentre.com
See a Thai horror film
3 PM: In the mood for something experimental? Watch the supernatural horror Thai film, 9-9-81, about a bride-to-be who jumps to her death from the roof of her creepy old rundown apartment building after she learns her fiancé has died. Nine directors have worked on the film, and instead of telling different stories in their segments, each of them have weaved together a single tale with cohesive results.
Where: Hive, 25th Road, Linking Road, Behind KFC, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 249
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Make a terrarium
3 PM: Explore your skills in gardening, at a terrarium-making workshop. Terrariums are easy-to-make, low-maintenance gardens, and can last almost indefinitely with minimal water. The workshop will include basics of terrarium-making, understanding sunlight requirements, along with hands-on experience of assembling one.
Where: Wadia House, Plot No. 76, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 1,550
Call: 9867982075
Watch a comic drama
7 PM: If you've enjoyed Paresh Rawal's 2012 satirical comedy, OMG – Oh My God!, it's time you watched the original theatre production, directed by Umesh Shukla. Kishan vs Kanhaiya (reloaded), also starring Rawal, tells the story of a small time street-smart antique dealer, Kishan, who is an atheist, and is married to a religious woman. Suddenly, a dramatic event occurs in his life, which changes his outlook.
Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 600 onwards
To book in.bookmyshow.com
Become a waveboarder
3 PM: Don't miss an opportunity to learn how to waveboard from experts at Decathlon. Unlike a skateboard, which has four wheels, a waveboard just has two inlet wheels. Here, you have to focus on balancing your body weight along with the task of getting initial acceleration. During the workshop, you will learn the different kinds of balancing and moving techniques, and how to control motion while riding.
Where: Decathlon, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai
Free
Call: 9513359177
Listen to jazz
7.30 PM: Join the Aman Jagwani Quartet for an evening of highly interactive and improvisational jazz music. You can expect a lot of originals along with covers of Brian Blade, Lionel Loueke, Robert Glasper and Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum
Entry: Rs 749 – Rs 1,499
To book: insider.in
Build a drone
10.30 PM: Be part of a six hour-long drone-making workshop, where you will learn the mechanics of flying vehicles, frame creation, hardware of quadcopters, and motor mounting. Kids above
12 years of age, can be part of the session.
Where: Maker's Asylum, Plot D6, Marol MIDC, Andheri East
Entry: Rs 1,770
To book: instamojo.com
Detox with a vegan brunch
11 AM – 2 PM: For those looking to detox after the month-long festive indulgence, head to a Vinyasa yoga class followed by a detoxifying brunch curated by Yogisattva founder and CEO, Raveena Taurani. The gluten-free brunch includes green smoothie bowls, detox vegan salad, vegan pizza slices and raw glow bars.
Where: Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West
Entry: Rs 3,000
Call: 9867455009
Connect with your eyes
4.30 Pm ONWARDS: Here's your chance to improve your connections with people. The Human Connection Movement Forum is conducting an eye gazing event, where all you need to do is sit across a stranger, and stare them in the eye. Eye Gazing has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, depression, social anxiety, substance addiction, loneliness and cognitive distortions. It also helps increase, confidence, empathy, intuition, and self-awareness.
Where: BPT Garden, Colaba
Free
To Register: facebook.com/thehcmovement
Paint using oils
4 PM: Learn the master medium of oil on canvas, at a painting workshop by Bombay Drawing Room. At the guided session, you will learn how to perfect the technique, to paint roses in a vase. All the art materials will
be provided. No prior experience is needed.
Where: Crafters Tap House, Hiranandani Complex, Powai, Kalyan
Entry: Rs 1,850
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Learn DJing from the experts
7 pM — 8.30 PM: Supported by Pioneer DJ and certified by Point Blank, London, this course is perfect for those aged 15 and over, who are new to DJ-ing and want to give it a try. During the session, you'll be guided through some skills including mixer controls, drop mixing and beat matching.
07 Monday
Where: The True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 3,000
Call: 66243200
Improve your artwork
4.30 pM — 7.30 PM: Artbugs is hosting a light and shadow painting workshop. You will learn basic painting techniques and applications right from blending to light and shadow effects. Step by step guidance will give learners a solid foundation and confidence to start painting on their own.
08 Tuesday
Where: Shalakha Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 2,500
Log on: meraevents.com
Tickle your funny bone
8 PM onwards: Brought to you by Tilt Shift Labs, in association with The Weak Roast Comedy, Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up is sure to make your mid-week blues go away. With his show Thoda Saaf Bol, an evening filled with laughter and hilarious punches, is definitely guaranteed.
09 Wednesday
Where: The District, Jankidevi School Road, Versova, Andheri
Entry: Rs 708
Log on: insider.in
Hit the right chord
9 PM onwards: Chidakasha, an independent progressive rock band from Kochi, is set to come to town. The band is known for their unique music. They will combine elements of several genres to create an interesting musical experience with their energetic stage presence.
10 Wednesday
Where: Levi's Lounge, New
Mahalaxmi Silk Mills, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
Free
Log on: insider.in
Attend a networking workshop
4 pM — 7 PM: Siddhant Wade, a developer and marketeer, will be training participants to help build their personal brand, set up a Linkedin profile for jobs and offer tips on understanding heat maps. Wade is well known among Mumbai's tech and engineering circles for his training.
11 Friday
Where: 91springboard, 1902, 19th floor, Tower B, GK Marg, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 500
Log on: eventshigh.com
Meet your child under the stars
Till January 13: WagTales.in presents Once Upon a Campfire event. This parent-child story connect weekend will be etched into your child's memory long into adulthood. You can tell tales and sing songs next to a campfire and even sleep in tents under the stars.
12 Saturday
Where: Camp Deogadh, Thakursai, Pawna Lake
Entry: Rs 3,300 (parent), Rs 2,800 (child)
Call: 9820045921
