Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from 07 January To 12 January

Go on a fishy trail

Spend your Sunday morning with the fishmongers of Sassoon Dock — one of largest fish markets in the city, situated in Colaba — during a walkthrough with Dhanashree Bagade. Apart from learning all about fish, you will also get to learn about the different fishing gears and techniques.

When: Jan 13, 7 AM onwards

Meeting point: Sassoon Dock entrance, Colaba

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 9820140254

Explore zero waste in fashion

For those interested in sustainable fashion, don't miss Istanbul-based collector and designer Dr Gonul Paksoy's exhibition at ARTISANS', starting January 17. She will also be talking about zero waste in fashion and food, at a special session over the weekend. Paksoy is a chemical engineer with a doctorate in organic dyes. Her designs are informed by her vast collection of objects — from archaeological beads to Ottoman textiles and talismans — and the meanings they carry across time.

When: Jan 20, 5 PM

Where: ARTISANS', 52-56

Dr VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda

Free

To register: coordinator@artisanscentre.com

See a Thai horror film

3 PM: In the mood for something experimental? Watch the supernatural horror Thai film, 9-9-81, about a bride-to-be who jumps to her death from the roof of her creepy old rundown apartment building after she learns her fiancé has died. Nine directors have worked on the film, and instead of telling different stories in their segments, each of them have weaved together a single tale with cohesive results.

Where: Hive, 25th Road, Linking Road, Behind KFC, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 249

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Make a terrarium

3 PM: Explore your skills in gardening, at a terrarium-making workshop. Terrariums are easy-to-make, low-maintenance gardens, and can last almost indefinitely with minimal water. The workshop will include basics of terrarium-making, understanding sunlight requirements, along with hands-on experience of assembling one.

Where: Wadia House, Plot No. 76, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,550

Call: 9867982075

Watch a comic drama

7 PM: If you've enjoyed Paresh Rawal's 2012 satirical comedy, OMG – Oh My God!, it's time you watched the original theatre production, directed by Umesh Shukla. Kishan vs Kanhaiya (reloaded), also starring Rawal, tells the story of a small time street-smart antique dealer, Kishan, who is an atheist, and is married to a religious woman. Suddenly, a dramatic event occurs in his life, which changes his outlook.

Where: Tata Theatre: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 600 onwards

To book in.bookmyshow.com

Become a waveboarder

3 PM: Don't miss an opportunity to learn how to waveboard from experts at Decathlon. Unlike a skateboard, which has four wheels, a waveboard just has two inlet wheels. Here, you have to focus on balancing your body weight along with the task of getting initial acceleration. During the workshop, you will learn the different kinds of balancing and moving techniques, and how to control motion while riding.

Where: Decathlon, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

Free

Call: 9513359177

Listen to jazz

7.30 PM: Join the Aman Jagwani Quartet for an evening of highly interactive and improvisational jazz music. You can expect a lot of originals along with covers of Brian Blade, Lionel Loueke, Robert Glasper and Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 749 – Rs 1,499

To book: insider.in

Build a drone

10.30 PM: Be part of a six hour-long drone-making workshop, where you will learn the mechanics of flying vehicles, frame creation, hardware of quadcopters, and motor mounting. Kids above

12 years of age, can be part of the session.

Where: Maker's Asylum, Plot D6, Marol MIDC, Andheri East

Entry: Rs 1,770

To book: instamojo.com

Detox with a vegan brunch

11 AM – 2 PM: For those looking to detox after the month-long festive indulgence, head to a Vinyasa yoga class followed by a detoxifying brunch curated by Yogisattva founder and CEO, Raveena Taurani. The gluten-free brunch includes green smoothie bowls, detox vegan salad, vegan pizza slices and raw glow bars.

Where: Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West

Entry: Rs 3,000

Call: 9867455009

Connect with your eyes

4.30 Pm ONWARDS: Here's your chance to improve your connections with people. The Human Connection Movement Forum is conducting an eye gazing event, where all you need to do is sit across a stranger, and stare them in the eye. Eye Gazing has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, depression, social anxiety, substance addiction, loneliness and cognitive distortions. It also helps increase, confidence, empathy, intuition, and self-awareness.

Where: BPT Garden, Colaba

Free

To Register: facebook.com/thehcmovement

Paint using oils

4 PM: Learn the master medium of oil on canvas, at a painting workshop by Bombay Drawing Room. At the guided session, you will learn how to perfect the technique, to paint roses in a vase. All the art materials will

be provided. No prior experience is needed.

Where: Crafters Tap House, Hiranandani Complex, Powai, Kalyan

Entry: Rs 1,850

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Learn DJing from the experts

7 pM — 8.30 PM: Supported by Pioneer DJ and certified by Point Blank, London, this course is perfect for those aged 15 and over, who are new to DJ-ing and want to give it a try. During the session, you'll be guided through some skills including mixer controls, drop mixing and beat matching.

07 Monday

Where: The True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 3,000

Call: 66243200

Improve your artwork

4.30 pM — 7.30 PM: Artbugs is hosting a light and shadow painting workshop. You will learn basic painting techniques and applications right from blending to light and shadow effects. Step by step guidance will give learners a solid foundation and confidence to start painting on their own.

08 Tuesday

Where: Shalakha Building, Maharshi Karve Road, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 2,500

Log on: meraevents.com

Tickle your funny bone

8 PM onwards: Brought to you by Tilt Shift Labs, in association with The Weak Roast Comedy, Abhishek Upmanyu's stand-up is sure to make your mid-week blues go away. With his show Thoda Saaf Bol, an evening filled with laughter and hilarious punches, is definitely guaranteed.

09 Wednesday

Where: The District, Jankidevi School Road, Versova, Andheri

Entry: Rs 708

Log on: insider.in

Hit the right chord

9 PM onwards: Chidakasha, an independent progressive rock band from Kochi, is set to come to town. The band is known for their unique music. They will combine elements of several genres to create an interesting musical experience with their energetic stage presence.

10 Wednesday

Where: Levi's Lounge, New

Mahalaxmi Silk Mills, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

Free

Log on: insider.in

Attend a networking workshop

4 pM — 7 PM: Siddhant Wade, a developer and marketeer, will be training participants to help build their personal brand, set up a Linkedin profile for jobs and offer tips on understanding heat maps. Wade is well known among Mumbai's tech and engineering circles for his training.

11 Friday

Where: 91springboard, 1902, 19th floor, Tower B, GK Marg, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 500

Log on: eventshigh.com

Meet your child under the stars

Till January 13: WagTales.in presents Once Upon a Campfire event. This parent-child story connect weekend will be etched into your child's memory long into adulthood. You can tell tales and sing songs next to a campfire and even sleep in tents under the stars.

12 Saturday

Where: Camp Deogadh, Thakursai, Pawna Lake

Entry: Rs 3,300 (parent), Rs 2,800 (child)

Call: 9820045921

