Weekly Planner: 17 things to do around Mumbai from August 19 to August 24
Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy
Learn to bake keto-style
3 pm: Have you recently jumped onto the keto bandwagon? Then this new baking workshop is perfect for you. Here, you will learn to make flourless chocolate keto cake, flaxseed keto crackers and low carb almond keto bread.
19 Monday
Where: Palate Culinary Academy
Entry: R4,500
Log on: insider.in
Attend a music therapy workshop
10 am onwards: Learn and master the skills and techniques behind music therapies like guided music listening, memory and stimulation, etc, which induce improvements in
stress tolerance. Such creative arts therapies are both fun and enriching.
20 Tuesday
Where: Mindsight Clinic, Malad West
Entry: Rs 12,000
Log on: meraevents.com
Head for an entertaining night
9 pm: Theatrix Entertainment will tickle your bones with The Bear, which is one of the famous stories written by Anton Chekhov. Experience this story where a widow swears to never love anyone else and a moneylender who comes to claim his debts.
21 Wednesday
Where: Clap Centre, Malad West
Entry: Rs 150
Log on: meraevents.com
Learn the secret to healthy life
11 am: If losing weight and being healthy is your concern, then this wellness programme is for you. Every Thursday for six weeks, Reyna Rupani will guide you towards weight reversal. The support will include a group session and cooking demonstrations.
22 Thursday
Where: Cypress Woods, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 10,000
Log on: eventshigh.com
Sign up for a secret story night
8 pm onwards: House of Stories is an intimate storytelling gig hosted by anyone in their living room with a sit down setting where one can just grab a bean bag, some chips and enjoy a cozy evening of tales. You can also narrate some of your own experiences.
23 Friday
Where: Secret Room, Chandivali
Entry: Rs 200
Log on: insider.in
Sign up for a flower-making class
12 pm to 3 pm: Flowers are the best thing to gift someone. In this workshop you will learn to make a handmade flower bouquet. Learn the technique of making flowers using paper
in simple steps.
24 Saturday
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar West
entry: R1,100
Log on: Eventshigh.com
Listen to folk stories
4 PM: Acquaint your kids with Indian folktales at a storytelling session led by performer, writer and Kathak dancer Ulka Mayur. As a researcher and curator of folktales, Mayur will present some previously unheard stories that will not only unravel traditions and
the heritage of our motherland, but also enrich children's imagination.
Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad
Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East
Free
To register: 23731234
Grow your own veggies
2 PM: Learn how to build a kitchen garden, at a day-long workshop. During the session, you will be taught about seed sowing and transplanting, the right kind of vegetables to grow in different seasons, and the potting mix and home feed required for them, along with composting techniques.
Where: Green Hope, HDIL Dreams, Bhandup West
Entry: Rs 1,500
Call: 8108900312
Feast on tacos
12 PM to midnight: Get ready to stuff yourself at the ongoing Taco Festival. You can choose from the classic beans and cheese tacos, paneer makhani, and mushroom and cheese, potato surprise. For non-vegetarians, there is chicken makhani, crispy fried chicken, kheema and tempura prawns.
Where: Whacko Taco, Everest Apartments, Yari Road, Andheri West
Price: Unlimited tacos at Rs 399 (veg) and Rs 449 (non-veg)
Call: 9372230432
Spray paint on canvas
4 PM – 9 PM: Here's your chance to turn a dull piece of paper into art. Be part of a spray painting workshop for beginners, where you will not only learn the basics of the art form and the different techniques involved, but also be briefed about its history. You will complete a painting during the session.
Where: Maker's Asylum, MIDC, Andheri East
Entry: Rs 1,168
To book: instamojo.com
Sway to good 'ol flamenco music
9.30 PM: Bring the weekend to a close with soul-stirring flamenco music. Whistling Woods, in association with The Bombay Jazz Club, is bringing together two international artistes. Emmanuel Simon from Paris will play the percussion, while arranger and composer Alessandro Martin, from Italy, will play the flamenco guitar.
Where: The Bandra Base, Baitush Saraf Building, 29th Road, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 400
To book: insider.in
Tickle your funny bone
7 PM: Looking for some laughs? Join stand-up comedian Sahil Shah for an hour-long trial show of useless setups, missing punchlines and a lot of 'random rubbish'.
Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Powai
Entry: Rs 350
To book: insider.in
Check your blood sugar levels
8 AM – 8 PM: Get an appointment with HEAL Institute, which is providing free diabetes consultation for everyone, across all its branches, till the end of the month. The consultant will also educate you about various diabetic problems and highlight preventive measures for the same, while recommending a workout crafted exclusively for you.
Where: HEAL Institute, Kakad Chambers, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli
Free
Call: 66359240
Become Insta smart
11 PM: Want to become a social media influencer? Join Akbar Sheikh, a digital marketer, who will teach you how to grow your Instagram account without spending a single rupee. During the workshop, you will learn the basics tricks and strategies to
get followers.
Where: The Doers Network, Blue Hat Fusion, Andheri East
Entry: Rs 299
Call: 9967493633
Use alcohol ink on a clock
4 PM – 6 PM: Add some colour to an otherwise, simple-looking wall clock with alcohol-ink painting. It is the newest form of art, which uses alcohol-based inks. You will be hand-held at every step, to create the final artwork. All art materials will be provided.
Where: Pizza Express, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 1,700
To book: instamojo.com
Buy consciously
11 AM – 8 PM: For those who have adopted a conscious way of living, BARO is bringing together 20 brands from diverse parts of India at its store, as part of its Conscious Weekend celebrations. Among those showcasing their works are Divej Mehta of Inmate, who encourages prison inmates to make footwear; Emily Chakraborty of Kaisori, known for hand-made soaps that use ingredients from Kashmir; Shama Pawar of the Kishkinda Trust that runs a water hyacinth and banana fibre basketry; East Indian pickles by Marinella, and Rosalind Pereira of Mayabazar, which offers a collection of unique handmade jewellery made using lesser-known techniques.
When: August 24 and 25
Where: BARO, Lower Parel
Call: 40344888
Get rum'med' up
9 AM – 1 PM: This one is for the rum aficionados. Jamjar Diner is out with a special Old Mon(k)soon menu, comprising cocktails made with Old Monk. We suggest you try Bragandrum, a unique concoction of rum with lemon barley water, and Citizen Cane, which has orange and chocolate infused in rum, and served with citrus nut chikki.
Where: Jamjar Diner, 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West
Call: 26415555
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Find out the mouth-watering modak hotspots around Mumbai!