Weekly Planner: 19 things to do around Mumbai from June 18 to 23 June

Sunday mid-day brings complete combo listings to make your weekend happy

Take him for a drink

11.30 AM — 3.30 PM: Show your dad some love and appreciation with a spectacular 'Happy Brunch' filled with great selection of freshly brewed craft beers and signature gin-based cocktails. The brunch menu also includes assorted dips, salads along with indulging appetisers.

Where: Woodside Inn, New Link Plaza, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West

Price: Rs 1,995 (with alcohol)

Call: 26328963

Buy a wellness package

If you're looking at gifting your dad a hassle-free getaway with all the benefits of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, get him the Elixir of Shillim package, which is being offered at the Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat and Spa. Using ancient therapies and diet programmes, the two-day wellness retreat will not only help him detox but also rejuvenate and rebalance.

Where: Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Pawana Nagar, Taluka Maval, Shilimb

Price: Rs 25,000 per night

For reservation: shillim.in

Gift him a book

For those who run high on sentiment, you could gift your father a newly-released book by Karanbir Singh called My Little Infinity. The book is a real-life story about Karanbir's father Dr. Rajinder Singh, who gets diagnosed with liver cancer. The writer talks about making sense of the events taking place around him and experiencing loss.

To buy: amazon.in

Price: Rs 275

Go for an elaborate dinner

7 PM: Nothing beats an extravagant dinner with the family, to celebrate the day. The culinary team at Estella has designed an extensive menu that features appetisers like creamy wild mushroom crostini, asparagus, avocado, raw mango uramaki, lamb chilly corn carne mini tacos, and more. End your meal with lip smacking desserts like Napoleon tiramisu royale and fresh cut Alphonso mangoes with cream.

Where: Estella, Nichani Kuttir Building, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

For reservation: 7506720111

Enjoy at the games

10 AM - 9 PM: To make the celebrations super fun, KidZania has opened its space for dads over the weekend. All fathers will be allowed free entry and can enjoy several role-playing activities with their kids, testing their skills as car sales executives, teachers and members of a music band. They can also participate in VR games.

Where: KidZania Mumbai, R City Mall, Ghatkopar West

Call: 18001021222

Catch an art show

11 AM — 7 PM: Don't miss an interesting solo exhibition by artist Sharyu Farkande, titled Shades of Dance. The exhibition includes her artistic perceptions about various shades of life through vivid dancing rhythms in different arenas and environments. Her works illustrate stylish expressive perceptions of Adivasi, Manipuri, Rajasthani and garba dances from Gujarat.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Gallery No. 4, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda

Call: 22843989

Trek to a fort

June 24, 6 AM: With monsoon making a comeback, here's your chance to indulge in a delightful getaway in Palghar. Next weekend, head to Asherigad fort in Khadkawane. Built by Raja Bhoj of the Shilahara Dynasty nearly 800 years ago, Asherigad towers above the other forts in the Palghar region due to its sheer size and height. The moderate trek has some steep slopes, but has a ladder on the steepest section.

Where: Asherigad fort, Palghar

To book: countrysideindia.com

Entry: Rs 2,500 for two

Watch a Gujarati drama

4 PM: Catch the premier show of director-actor Feroz Bhagat's 85th play Master Stroke. The play revolves around Siddhant Adhikari (Feroz Bhagat) a separated 60-year-old retired lawyer, who lives with his grandson Yash, whose parents have no interest in raising him. When the mother's legal advisor convinces her to move to court, Adhikari is forced to fight for the custody of the only person he loves.

Where: Tejpal Auditorium, Gowalia Tank

Entry: Rs 150 - Rs 500

To book: in.bookmy show.com

Order of the day

See Mumbai, marooned

11 am to 7 pm: Mumbai is artist Amit Gautam's muse for his latest exhibition Marooned, for which he has used vivid colours and bold strokes to reveal various aspects of the metropolis. We see heritage structures, markets, crowds, culture, the signature Mumbai rains. His works have a serene after effect on the viewer that is in contrast to the chaos of Mumbai.

Monday 18

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda

Call: 7983017587

Go for an experimental play

6 pm onwards: Devised and directed by Jyoti Dogra, Notes on Chai focuses on urban Indian life and attempts to explore the inner and outer landscapes of individuals. Through a collage of stories she creates a collective experience of life in big cities. After a successful run in India, Notes on Chai recently showcased at London's South Bank Centre, besides Zurich, Berlin and New York.

Tuesday 19

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Entry: Rs 175- Rs 250

Catch the Midival Punditz

9 pm to 12.30 am: At the forefront of electronic music in India, Midival Punditz is the brainchild of Delhi's Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj. Their Indian electronica is a mix of edgy electronic music with Indian sounds and beats. They were also the first electronica band to get signed by an international label, Six Degrees Records in the US. Now they are back to in the city to get us grooving.

Wednesday 20

Where: Flyp at MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 499

Call: 49710144

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Watch some fresh acts

8.30 pm onwards: Tired of seeing the same faces in the Mumbai comedy scene? Had enough of Dadar, Kurla, vada pao jokes? If yes, this show is for you. CultureShoq's Outstation Comedy night is a platform for visiting comedians only. These are artists who have been honing their acts in their respective hometowns for years and are now showcasing them in Mumbai.

Thursday 21

Where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Log on to: insider.in

Take this kebab challenge

12 pm to 1 am: If you are one for a food challenges, you'll welcome this one. The metre-long variants of kebabs at Taftoon are an experience like never before. The kebab which is one-metre-long is served on a bread, placed on a huge plank, alongside yoghurt, coriander mint chutney with shredded iceberg lettuce, pickled veggies, laccha onions and lemon wedges.

Friday 22

Where: Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, BKC, Bandra East

Cost: Rs 2,199

Call: 65656100

Learn 3D printing

Sign up for a two-hour hands-on workshop, where participants will be trained to make and print 3D objects using an easy to use design software and 3D printers. The session is being organised by Curiosity Gym, a hub that encourages applied learning, tinkering, prototyping or making. You can choose the dimension and shape of any object you wish to print, Carry your laptop and mouse.

Where: ARTISANS', Kala Ghoda,

Entry: Rs 2,130

Call: 9820145397

Celebrate World Music Day

Mumbai's Finest, known as the first rap crew from India, is a collective comprising emcees, rappers, producers, beatboxers, and B-boys, who pioneered both rap and hip-hop in the city. Deepa Unnikrishnan, known by her stage name, Dee MC has been actively involved in hip-hop since 2012. Most of her music is inspired by her own personal life and finds an instant connect with a young audience. MC Manmeet Kaur is India's first female rapper and is known for her experimental style in studio compositions as well as freestyle. These two along with their crew will be performing live on World Music Day. Going by their popularity on the Internet and off it, you would want to give them a listen.

When: 8.30 pm onwards, June 21

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Cinema Lane, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 500 to Rs 1,800

Log on to: www.bookmyshow.com

Go on a spray painting spree

Whether you are an art enthusiast or just someone who likes to feel free by splashing colours, this workshop might have the answer. Lose yourself in a two-hour long spray-painting session. It will be a guided step-by-step tutorial that will help you ensure your painting is spray perfect. There will be snacks and conversations too, about art experiences or the lack of it. There will be a walkthrough the lane of an art gallery. The session will allow you to take home the artwork you create. Participants will be provided with art material, safety mask, apron, and refreshments.

When: 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: Paz Gallery, C-13, Dattaguru Society, Deonar

Entry: Rs 2060

Log on to: www.eventshigh.com

Go back to school

A school bus shaped menu will get you started on the nostalgia trip at Hoppipola. Relive your school canteen days with a Chessy Masala Pao and the Monaco dabeli sliders. Upma and poha are common staples of school tiffin dabba, so, the menu has incorporated variants of those two dishes too — the poha tikki and the Upma Upgrade. As throwback to school picnics there's the Pinwheel Peppyzza, mini margarita swirls served with peppy. Eggitarians will like the anda paratha triangles. In the desserts section, you can choose from ice cream sandwich chocobar and Triple Decker Mawa Cake.

When: 12 pm onwards, everyday

Where: All Hoppipola outlets

Watch a documentary on Dylan

On this day The Hive Film Club will be presenting the famous documentary Don't Look Back that revolves around the legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. It's the portrait of an artist as a young man. In spring, 1965, Bob Dylan, then a 23-year-old pixyish troubador, spends three weeks in England. Filmmaker DA Pennebaker's camera follows him from airport to hall, hotel room to public house, conversation to concert. Joan Baez and Donovan, among others, are on hand. It's the period when Dylan is shifting from acoustic to electric, a transition that not all fans, including Baez, applaud. From the opening sequence of Dylan holding up words to the soundtrack's "Subterranean Homesick Blues," Dylan is playful and enigmatic.

When: 4 pm, June 23

Where: The Hive at Gostana, ground floor, Prabhat Kunj, Linking Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 250

Call: 96199 62969

Travel back in time

Harking back to the melodrama era of the Hindi film industry is this play Detective Nau-2-Gyarah. It chronicles the journey of an ordinary man who gets roped into a ridiculous whirlwind of romance, murder, deceit, and suspense. The play has been directed by Atul Kumar and stars Neil Bhoopalam, Sanket Kadam, Abir Abrar, Mrunmayee Godbole and Rachel D'Souza among others. The makers have added an interesting element to the experience this time. A workshop connected to the play will allow viewers to get a closer look at the world of this play. The session will include acting exercises and also give an in-depth understanding of the place and time the play is set in. The play has been produced by The Company Theatre.

When: 7.30 pm onwards, June 30 to July 1

Where: St. Andrew's Auditorium, Saint Dominic Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 300 onwards

Log on to: www.bookmyshow.com

