Weekly Planner: 9 things to do around Mumbai from 14th May to 19th May

Order of the day

Start your week with Before Sunset

8 pm – 11 pm: Some films one can never watch enough. If you call yourself a die-hard Richard Linklater fan then you wouldn’t want to miss the chance of watching this film. Join Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as they meet nine years after they first found each other serendipitously, on the streets of Vienna. One of the finest performances from the lead pair, this one never gets old.

14 Monday

WHERE: Drishyam VFX, Andheri West

Entry: R200

Enjoy some spontaneous laughter

7.30 pm: Tired of the same old rehearsed lines? Then this act is for you. Mosey on to Bandra this evening where you will be treated to some improv comedy. There’s no pre-written material and your stand-up for the day, Max Fernandes, will pick up from you to bring humour on the go. You can be a participant (recommended) or a passive audience. Take your pick.

15 Tuesday

where: The Cuckoo Club, Bandra

Entry: Rs 200

Call: 9619962969

Give in to some waffle pleasure

1 PM onwards: You’ve managed to make it through Monday and Tuesday. So, you need a little treat. Celebrate the day at The Waffle Factory and avail their offers on shakes and iced teas. The offer is on every Wednesday right up until August 29. So, if you have a friend you meet only mid-week, this can become a standing date. Sweet idea? We think so, too.

16 Wednesday

where: The Waffle Factory (across outlets)

Hear the women out

9.30 PM: It’s not often that you hear women take the stage in India’s Indie music scene. Which is why #ladiesfirst is an initiative that needs your support. This evening, Social Offline x nrtya will host the Nush Lewis band and Ladies Compartment. Your ears, tonight, will be treated to jazz, blues, American folk, indie, and Carnatic Indian classical traditions.

17 Thursday

Where: Todi Mill Social, Near Viva Center, Lower Parel West

Entry: Rs 400

Call: 65110361

Relive Bollywood’s golden melodies

6.30 pm: Why should every evening out be about Western music? Relive some good old Bollywood memories as a host of playback singers along with live musicians bring to the stage, the tunes of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. And, if you are a fan, then one more reason to not give this a miss: Pyarelal Sharma Ji himself will conduct the whole 40 piece orchestra team and singers.

18 Friday

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Entry: Rs 250-Rs 3,000

Call: 24078888

Make your own organic make-up

2 PM to 5 PM: This is what we have always wanted. Make-up that’s organic, not tested on animals and perfectly suitable for our own skin. The Mumbai Fashion Academy is hosting this workshop where you will learn how to make your own concealer stick, liquid foundation, powder cake, make up remover and more. All material will be provided.

19 Saturday

Where: Mumbai Fashion Academy, Parel

Entry: Rs 2500

Call: 9769671960

Take it slow this time

If you think speed dating is not quite your thing, there’s the option to try this. Life of Line, a speed-dating company is slowing things down with this unique event. Participants will get to spend 30 minutes with the eligible singles of their choice, as opposed to the regular eight minutes. The custom category has been created following feedback from over a 1,000 people. The idea is to give more time to the right person. Life of Line verifies the profiles, both professional and social. The profiles of your date is shared ahead of the meet.

When: 3 pm, May 26

Where: Hoppipola, 5th Lane, Ramkrishna Nagar, Khar West

Entry: Rs 3,999

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

See flowers in all their arty glory

Bas Meeuws is a Dutch photographer known for his photographic still life series. This exhibition titled Spring In The Wintertime is being presented in India for the first time. It’s a selection of 43 photographs that also includes a previously unseen work.

When: 11 am to 6.30 pm,

till May 31

Where: Tarq, Colaba

Call: 66150424

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails

Here are the drinks that promise to take you through the heat. The summer-themed drinks at Nara are inspired from those in Thailand. Sip on cocktails like Chiang Rai (Mango and Galliano), Chiang Mai (Mango mojito), Mae Sot (pineapple and Bacardi). For a fruity mix, try the Kerff Rot Spritz and the raspberry and cranberry drink. There’s also the Thai Monk and the Fangs Tonic, which is a spin on the gin and tonic.

When: 12 pm to 1 am

Where: Nara, Raheja Towers, BKC

Call: 61378080

Catch the Boyzlife

The two-member band Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, formerly of Boyzone and Westlife respectively, are in India for the first time. Their concert titled Boyzlife Live will feature a blend of the greatest hits for their former bands. The Boyzlife show has been performed several times since 2016 and Mumbai will get to see it finally. For 90s kids especially, this concert would make for an ideal trip down memory lane.

When: 7 pm onwards, May 19

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

Entry: Rs 1,000-Rs 1,750

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

