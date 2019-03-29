Welcome to the fandom

things-to-do

This weekend, tune in live into a festival that will host some of the biggest YouTubers in the city

The festival is held annually across the world and features Youtube's biggest stars

Mumbai-based Prajakta Koli may be one of the country's most popular digital personalities, with over three million subscribers to her YouTube channel MostlySane, but she has still not forgotten the very first YouTube FanFest that was held in 2014.

"It was an intimate amphitheatre [at Bandra fort] with around 300 to 500 people. And now we're expecting a crowd of 15,000 to 20,000 coming this weekend," she tells us, referring to the upcoming edition of the festival that bridges the gap between video personalities and their fans — getting both parties at one venue. The Mumbai edition will be held at JioGarden.

Creators walk the red carpet, there's a meet-and-greet for fans who have managed to grab the limited tickets, but most importantly, the event is live-streamed for fans across the globe. This year's line-up features Koli along with Internet personalities Lilly Singh, Amanda Cerny, Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji and Bhuvan Bam.



Lilly Singh and Prajakta Koli

"It's crazy. More than the festival, I've seen creators evolve with every fest... it's like you can't map where this is going to get in the next few years," Koli says. After winning multiple awards in the past three months, she will now collaborate with Singh for the fest. "When I started doing videos four years ago, I wished that I could meet her, and I did twice. Luckily, she doesn't remember the first time, when I was working as a radio intern and I had gone to interview her," she recalls, proceeding to talk about Singh's upcoming late-night show, which will make her the only woman and LGBTQ person to host such a show on a major network. "It's setting the bar high for creators; imagine if a Superwoman vlog can have such an impact all over the world,

what will a late-night show do?"

Koli maintains that the festival will bring in lots of surprises, and popular vlogger Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick concurs.



Amanda Cerny does comedy sketches

"The biggest takeaway is going to be the great experience. This shall be my third appearance at the YTFF, but nothing can be compared to the feeling I had the first time, when I hadn't even performed," he says, stressing on three key points that added to the success of his channel — a great script, perseverance and copious amounts of chai. "If I were to start afresh today, I'd spend less time worrying about technical nuances and focus on producing better scripts," he shares.

So, if you're a budding creator, you can forget about the pressure of having to go out this weekend and tune into your screen instead.

ON March 30, 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm

LOG ON TO www.youtubefanfest.com

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates