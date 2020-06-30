West Indies coach Phil Simmons attends family funeral, tests negative

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in short-term self-isolation after being allowed to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and has since twice tested negative for Coronavirus, team chiefs said Sunday.

Prior to the start of their three-Test tour of England, Simmons had already sought permission to leave the team's bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford in Manchester. "The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)," said a statement.

Simmons travelled to the small private family cremation and returned on Friday. "Following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned. "He has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday - both of which came back negative.

"He will have another test on Wednesday before he will re-join the squad as they prepare for the three-match series against England." The first Test of three against England gets underway in Southampton, another bio-secure location, on July 8. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

