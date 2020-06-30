West Indies coach Phil Simmons attends family funeral, tests negative
Prior to the start of their three-Test tour of England, Simmons had already sought permission to leave the team's bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford in Manchester
West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in short-term self-isolation after being allowed to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and has since twice tested negative for Coronavirus, team chiefs said Sunday.
Prior to the start of their three-Test tour of England, Simmons had already sought permission to leave the team's bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford in Manchester. "The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)," said a statement.
Simmons travelled to the small private family cremation and returned on Friday. "Following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned. "He has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday - both of which came back negative.
"He will have another test on Wednesday before he will re-join the squad as they prepare for the three-match series against England." The first Test of three against England gets underway in Southampton, another bio-secure location, on July 8. All matches will be played behind closed doors.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe