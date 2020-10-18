WFH (Worship from Home)! Guide to Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations while being a responsible Mumbaikar

Don't let the Coronavirus dim the shine of your festive fervour. Celebrate Navratri in style and pray to Goddess Durga this pujo, albeit a little differently. We are not the ones saying this; it's the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, one of our city's oldest pujo committees, that was established in 1930. Owing to the pandemic and the unfeasibility of maintaining physical distancing in the crowd that the Samiti's pandal is bound to attract, the organisers have decided to move the pujo celebrations to the virtual space. They have also opted for a ghoto (urn) pujo against a 3D backdrop of the goddess. In-house talent Arunima Bhattacharya has been roped in to work on the backdrop. "Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. One of the greatest challenges that we face today is the ongoing pandemic. The threat to our world is greater than ever," says Susmita Mitra, the president of the Samiti.



Susmita Mitra

Attend a virtual screening

The team of Hiranyagarbha Official are organising a screening of a documentary on Goddess Durga. The content portrays a detailed analysis of every step, starting from the Vedas to the contemporary pujas, when the goddess comes home from Kailash.

When: October 21, 7 PM

Price: Rs 100

Contact: joychakraborty1975@yahoo.in

Visit pandals from home

Head to the top 50 Durga pandals in Kolkata and abroad via Envy Digital's Augmented Pujo. It's a virtual reality-based walkthrough. You have to book your tickets by October 22, 7 pm, at the latest.

When: October 23 onwards

Where: www.augmentedpujo.com

Price: Rs 499

Contact: @theenvydigital, Instagram

Sign up for a photo contest

Enrol for a garba photo contest organised by Anay Entertainment and stand to win prizes up to R1 lakh. Anybody can participate by sending their photo in traditional dandiya or garba attire.

When: Till October 25, 12 PM

Where: @_anay_entertainment, Instagram

Call: 7224997222 (WhatsApp)

Free

Read a book on Durga

This Navratri, gift your children an illustrated book explaining the nine forms of Durga and why we celebrate the festival. Nalini Chandran's Nava Durga is aimed at young kids, so that they can learn all about the customs and the mythological stories behind the nine days

of Navratri.

Where: www.amazon.in

Price: Rs 299

Let your children dance with joy

Sign your kids up for a three-day dandiya workshop facilitated by Raell Padamsee's ACE and give them a much-needed break from their busy study schedules. One can expect games and activities about the significance of the festival, and lots of dancing.

When: October 19-21

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Contact: 9320130013

Watch garba from home

Missing garba? Here is a virtual film screening to take you on a nostalgic trip. The film, Ramji Thakkar Bhimji Thakkar, tells the story of Navratri in Vadodara through lilting music, colours and emotionally-rich interviews. The film is in Gujarati with English subtitles.

When: October 25, 6 PM

Price: Rs 150

Contact: bookmyshow.com

Tune into a live aarti

The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti's five-day revelry will continue, but attendees don't have to worry about queues anymore. The Samiti will digitally broadcast all the rituals including pushpanjali, aarti, shondhi pujo, maa'er bhog, via its social media pages.

When: October 21, 7 PM

Where: @bombaydurgabari, Facebook

Contact: 22661593

Free

Buy bespoke floral décor

Add a vibrant and fragrant touch to your home, with bespoke bouquets, terrariums, flower hoop art and floral décor. You can reach out to Noora D'Mello, who runs the Happy Florist, to create this look. She also makes gorgeous frames with pressed flowers, which are perfect for gifting.

Email: noora@thehappyflorists.com

Glam up your festive look

If you are looking to add some bling to your wardrobe, check out the curation of jewellery and accessories on Ogaan. From jhalri hoop earrings, to temple earrings, mirror-work necklaces and hair clips, these hand -crafted pieces combine traditional and geometric elements.

To buy: www.ogaan.com

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Prepare a holy feast

Asthami Poojan is the most auspicious day of the Durga pooja festival and what could be a better option than preparing the holy feast without oil, sugar and dairy? That too without harming any animal? Seema Bali will show you how to prepare recipes that are both delicious and nutritious, and which can be offered as bhog.

When: October 19, 3.30-5 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 650

Contact: 9769117747

Gorge on delicious sweets

Feast on Bengali sweets such as chitrakut, baked rosogullas, kesar sondesh, chomchom and more, this pujo. You can place the orders on Swiggy and Zomato.

Where: Sweet Bengal (Matunga, Mahim and Chembur)

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Meet the Durgas of Mumbai

Feminism may sound like a new-age idea in India today, but the movement emerged in Mumbai in the 19th century, even if in a small way. The catalyst for Indian feminism was the precinct of Gamdevi. Its location at the edge of the Native Town in close proximity to the new European area of Malabar Hill brought about a confluence of Indian and Western thought. Hear their inspiring stories on a special Dussehra-walk organised by Khaki Tours.

When: October 25, 9 AM

Meeting point: The Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Price: Rs 499

Contact: 8828100111

Gift a festive hamper

Select from a collection of thoughtfully curated festive hampers. These hampers consist of chocolates, macaroons, sweets, tea, coffee, organic produce, non-alcoholic sparkling wine and more.

When: October 18 onwards

Where: Grand Hyatt, Santacruz

Price: Rs 2,500 onwards

Call: 7045950118

Enjoy a traditional thali

For those looking to celebrate the upcoming festive season with a delectable meal to satiate their soul, the special Navratri Thali at Masala Bay is the perfect indulgence. Crafted by executive chef Rohit Sangwan, the thali pays tribute to traditional favourites, adding a burst of flavours to the festivities.

When: October 17-25, all day

Where: Masala Bay, Taj Lands, Bandra West

Price: Rs 2,000 (exclusive of taxes)

Contact: 66681234

Listen to Katha series

Experience the rich and vibrant art of storytelling and enjoy the stories of characters from the great Indian epics with your family. Storytellers include Prabha Krishna and Balambika Raman.

When: October 17-25, 6.15-7.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Contact: info@yogabharati.net

Free

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news