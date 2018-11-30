What's on tonight: Catch Amit Trivedi live with mid-day

things-to-do

Catch Amit Trivedi and his electrifying band in action, as they recreate some of his biggest hits

Amit Trivedi is undoubtedly a cutting-edge Bollywood composer. But over the past four years or so, he has also cultivated a new avatar for himself — that of a live performer. Catch him and his electrifying band in action, as they recreate some of his biggest hits.

ON Tonight, 7 pm

AT Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 849

