What's on tonight: Catch Amit Trivedi live with mid-day
Catch Amit Trivedi and his electrifying band in action, as they recreate some of his biggest hits
Amit Trivedi is undoubtedly a cutting-edge Bollywood composer. But over the past four years or so, he has also cultivated a new avatar for himself — that of a live performer. Catch him and his electrifying band in action, as they recreate some of his biggest hits.
ON Tonight, 7 pm
AT Dublin Square, Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla.
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 849
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Revealed! Why celebs read Mid-day!