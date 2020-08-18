When Chetan Chauhan sledged the Aussies in Marathi

India's cricketing fraternity was immersed in a dark cloud of gloom on Sunday evening.

"Very sad...very sad," Sandeep Patil exclaimed before paying tribute to his former India teammate Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Delhi due to COVID-19.

"Chetan was a real darling to us. He was a like a big brother and father as well, in his own mild mannered, soft-spoken way," Patil told mid-day.

The 1980-81 Australian tour, Patil's first with the Indian team, was an eventful one. Helmet-less Patil was felled by a Len Pascoe delivery in the opening Test at Sydney (where India lost) before scoring 65, but returned to score 174 in the next Test at Adelaide.

Sizzling stand

With Chauhan, he put on 108 for the fifth wicket. "Chetan [who missed his century by three runs] was very supportive during that partnership. Whenever the Australian pacers bowled bouncers, he used to say, "nothing will happen, just play."

In fact, Chetan abused Dennis Lillee, Len Pascoe and Rodney Hogg—all in Marathi which he spoke fluently since he first played for Maharashtra," said Patil.

Chauhan was viewed as an adhesive batsman but, Patil said he invented the upper cut. The shot also came into focus when Chauhan's Vizzy Trophy teammate Suryakant 'Kanta' Godbole paid tribute. Recalling the West Zone Universities v South Zone Universities final, Godbole said: "My association with Chetan goes back to 1967-68.

Kanta's memories

"At Ahmedabad, where we opened the batting, he told me: "You stick around and I will go after the bowlers." He started hitting the ball all around the park—drives, cuts, pulls, hooks. When the bowlers dug it in short, he played the upper cut.

A decade later, we saw him playing it against Jeff Thomson. Chetan and I had a 100-plus opening stand while he scored a century and contributed to our

championship win."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news