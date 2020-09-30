When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting

Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting. During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline.com.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before," Aniston replied. The actress said that she thought about it before "The Morning Show", but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that "s**** the life out of me".

"I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking. As for an alternate career option, she said: "Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever