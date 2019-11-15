When neon suits your mood

Tapering tall

Stick to two contrasting shades when you pick a busy monochrome suit; these shouldn’t look confusing or messy.

Opt for a pair of heels or sleek pumps in a neon variant that isn’t too similar to any print, shade or design on the suit. If it’s a black-and-white combination, don’t wear a silver or grey option.

The cut of the two-piece is crucial. Padded shoulders or a style that gives the same illusion works best, especially when paired with tapering pants. This helps prevent you from looking too formal, which takes away from the look.

Wear an accessory from the same family of colours inside — a silk turtleneck will look great.

Be generous with your kajal.

Neon top-up

Sombre plaids are best for a formal event. Use a thin belt to cinch it.

Add a dash of colour by sporting a solid neon hat or cap depending on the occasion. Even a beanie works.

Pair this with nude shoes or even ones with the same pattern as the suit.

When boots are bae

If you wish to flaunt many shades, go for a design with minute symmetrical elements.

Keep with seasonal changes, and wear a cool pair of bright boots with buckles.

You can even choose a power cape suit, which would complement the bad-ass vibe the boots offer.

Inputs by stylist Anjali Sharma.

