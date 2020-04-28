When old man in Himalayas recognised Kate Winslet as Titanic girl

Hollywood star Kate Winslet might have impressed fans many times over with her immense talent and glamour, but true-blue fans have always instantly remembered her as Rose in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic". Winslet would realise as much during a trip to India after the film released.

"Titanic was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick -- he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye. He looked at me and said, 'You - Titanic'. I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, 'Thank you'. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people," Winslet told Candis magazine, according to news18.com.

The actress starred in James Cameron's multiple-Oscar winning romantic tragedy opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever