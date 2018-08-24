When Sachin Tendulkar instructed Prithvi Shaw not to change his grip, stance

cricket

Former child prodigy and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar explains why it is important for coaches to not change Prithvi Shaw's technique as the young Mumbai cricketer is a special talent

Sachin Tendulkar felicitates Prithvi Shaw during an MCA event in 2013

Sachin Tendulkar himself was a child prodigy and it didn't take him long to gauge Prithvi Shaw's immense talent. So much so that he told then eight-year-old Prithvi that no coach should change his natural technique.

"I asked him not to change his grip or stance, irrespective of any future instructions from his coaches. If anyone asks you to do so, tell them to come and talk to me. Coaching is good, but overcooking a player with tweaks is not," Tendulkar said on his app, 100MB.

"It is so important not to change anything when you see such a special player. It is God's gift to have a complete package," Tendulkar added. Prithvi has been included in the Indian Test squad for the final two Tests and Tendulkar is happy that he saw the spark when he watched the him bat for the first time at a tender age of eight.

"Around 10 years ago, one of my friends asked me to take a look at the young Prithvi. He asked me to analyse his game and give him some advice. I had a session with him and gave couple of pointers on how to improve his game," Tendulkar said.

