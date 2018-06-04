When young Sunil Chhetri ran towards Pakistan fans to celebrate his goal

There was laughter all around in the room. Sunil Chhetri said he had a dream but "never dreamed" of playing 100 international matches for India, and called it unbelievable



India skipper Sunil Chhetri yesterday recalled his first international match when excitement got the better of him and he ended up running in the direction of Pakistan fans to celebrate his goal. "I still remember my first match for India. We were in Pakistan and Nabi-da [Syed Rahim Nabi] and I were the rookies. We were kind of chilling knowing that we may not be fielded. But Sukhi-sir [Sukhwinder Singh] made both of us to start the game. I scored a goal and all in euphoria I ran to the Pakistani fans and started to celebrate," he said.

There was laughter all around in the room. Chhetri said he had a dream but "never dreamed" of playing 100 international matches for India, and called it unbelievable. "I had a dream, but never dreamed of playing 100 international matches. This is unbelievable," national team captain Chhetri said prior to a practice session at the Mumbai Football Arena.

"Did I think then that I am going to play 100 games, no. Did I ever think, I am going to play for my country, no. Did I dream of it, yes. Did I think I am going to play 100 games, I didn't even dream of it. "It is something which is beyond my dream and I cannot tell you how happy and honoured I am. Only the second player in the history of the country, it's unbelievable," Chhetri said.

Chhetri said after speaking to his mother he realised the importance of the game. "Actually it is. I have always said that and I have never said with arrogance. I always said from my heart that it doesn't matter, I am actually not thinking about milestones, but the build up to this game, reading so much, getting messages, I was talking to mum and she got emotional, how big it was for her actually made me realize how big it is."

