Whoopi Goldberg wants to star in Sister Act 3

Veteran actor-comic Whoopi Goldberg says she is game for another sequel of her successful "Sister Act" film series. In the 1992 film, the 64-year-old actor played the role of Deloris Wilson, a lounge singer forced to hide at a convent as 'Sister Mary Clarence' after being placed in a witness protection programme.

She reprised the role a year later in "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit". Goldberg said she would love to play Deloris in a third part. "I keep asking, but they keep telling me people don't want it. I say, 'I think you're not asking the right people because people do want it.' I'll keep asking," she told Radio Times magazine when asked about a potential threequel. The actor was due in London this summer to star in the hit musical based on "Sister Act", but the show has been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was supposed to be on stage in London with 'Sister Act', but that's been put back to 2021. Instead, I'm home in New York. I've got nothing going on until this pandemic is over," "The View" co-host added. Goldberg said she wants people to be happy, but these are "really hard times". "I really want people to not be as unhappy, but there's no way around this. These are really hard times and it's relentless. However, I feel like it's more relentless for people who have lost loved ones and the people in hospital right now," she added.

