Why Mumbai couples are heading to SGNP and Vasai fort for pre-wedding shoots

Ditching exotic locales, couples waiting to tie the knot are finding their perfect moments in Mumbai's wilderness. Here's where you can head for a pre-wedding shoot

Cadbury Junction

The picturesque canopies and gentle streams of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) attract not just birds, butterflies and bees, but shutterbugs and couples as well.

Our neighbourhood national park in Borivli has emerged as one of the go to destinations for pre-wedding photoshoots, says Ahmed Anwar, Director and Chief Conservator of Forest (CFO), SGNP. He says, "I can clearly see the increase in the pre-wedding as well as maternity photoshoot in SGNP since last year. What I can gather from this is that youngsters love to picture their memories with greenery." Call it a trend or a tradition, but the pre-wedding photoshoot, replete with wardrobe changes and high-end photo-editing, is part of modern wedding arrangements.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park and inset (Darshan Ambre)

While couples often venture out of the city to local or exotic destinations — say, a vineyard in Nashik or Koh Samui — SGNP's green acres or Ballard Estate are preferred, too. This is especially true for those couples who want to spend about Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 a day— a starting range for pre-wedding photoshoots, making them selective about the destination for their shoots. Other locations that are sought out, say photographers and couples, are the stairs of Asiatic Library in Fort, Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, Utsav Chowk in Kharghar and forts, such as those in Sion, Worli and Vasai.

Vasai Fort and inset (Tejas Chachad)

Sanket Sawant, a wedding photographer from Thane says, "Couples come ready with ideas about the locations. Their first

choice, very often, turns out to be SGNP. Other places they like to head to are Upvan and Cadbury Bridge in Thane." Couples can getthe permission at SGNP after they pay fixed amount of R3,300. Photography is allowed in a 5 km area that is

accessible for visitors. Security concerns restrict people from venturing further into the core forested areas. Early monsoon and post monsoon, up until winter, is the best time to shoot at SGNP, say photographers.

However, instead of the wilderness offered by SGNP, should couples choose to opt for sunset-lit beaches, there is a problem,

say photographers. Professional photography is not allowed on Juhu Beach and Girgaum Chowpatty specifically for prewedding

shoots. If one wants to shoot there, permission from the civic body has to be taken, which takes time. Therefore, many photographers don’t choose these locations. Vasai Fort, a structure erected in the year 1184, has remained an attraction

for decades, not just for Bollywood, but also couples seeking to replicate a Bollywood moment. What's more attractive, unlike SGNP, is that there is no fees to shoot inside the fort. However, the bigger hurdle is dealing with crowds and local residents that gather around the posing couple.

Photographers say that rather than head there on weekends, make use of the busy weekdays, when the fort is empty. Sagar Mahadik, who has been working as a wedding photographer for the last four years, says, “Many people demand locations with a lot of greenery and seclusion, which SGNP offers. For that matter, Ballard Eastate roads are very much empty on weekends. If a couple is ready to go out of Mumbai, then the ShivTemple atAmbernath, Palava City in Dombivli are also secluded favourites.”

Ambre says that even if SGNP gets crowded during the wedding season, the good news is that photographers cooperate

with each other.