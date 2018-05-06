Why Mumbai couples are heading to SGNP and Vasai fort for pre-wedding shoots
Ditching exotic locales, couples waiting to tie the knot are finding their perfect moments in Mumbai's wilderness. Here's where you can head for a pre-wedding shoot
Cadbury Junction
The picturesque canopies and gentle streams of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) attract not just birds, butterflies and bees, but shutterbugs and couples as well.
Our neighbourhood national park in Borivli has emerged as one of the go to destinations for pre-wedding photoshoots, says Ahmed Anwar, Director and Chief Conservator of Forest (CFO), SGNP. He says, "I can clearly see the increase in the pre-wedding as well as maternity photoshoot in SGNP since last year. What I can gather from this is that youngsters love to picture their memories with greenery." Call it a trend or a tradition, but the pre-wedding photoshoot, replete with wardrobe changes and high-end photo-editing, is part of modern wedding arrangements.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park and inset (Darshan Ambre)
While couples often venture out of the city to local or exotic destinations — say, a vineyard in Nashik or Koh Samui — SGNP's green acres or Ballard Estate are preferred, too. This is especially true for those couples who want to spend about Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 a day— a starting range for pre-wedding photoshoots, making them selective about the destination for their shoots. Other locations that are sought out, say photographers and couples, are the stairs of Asiatic Library in Fort, Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, Utsav Chowk in Kharghar and forts, such as those in Sion, Worli and Vasai.
Vasai Fort and inset (Tejas Chachad)
Sanket Sawant, a wedding photographer from Thane says, "Couples come ready with ideas about the locations. Their first
choice, very often, turns out to be SGNP. Other places they like to head to are Upvan and Cadbury Bridge in Thane." Couples can getthe permission at SGNP after they pay fixed amount of R3,300. Photography is allowed in a 5 km area that is
accessible for visitors. Security concerns restrict people from venturing further into the core forested areas. Early monsoon and post monsoon, up until winter, is the best time to shoot at SGNP, say photographers.
However, instead of the wilderness offered by SGNP, should couples choose to opt for sunset-lit beaches, there is a problem,
say photographers. Professional photography is not allowed on Juhu Beach and Girgaum Chowpatty specifically for prewedding
shoots. If one wants to shoot there, permission from the civic body has to be taken, which takes time. Therefore, many photographers don’t choose these locations. Vasai Fort, a structure erected in the year 1184, has remained an attraction
for decades, not just for Bollywood, but also couples seeking to replicate a Bollywood moment. What's more attractive, unlike SGNP, is that there is no fees to shoot inside the fort. However, the bigger hurdle is dealing with crowds and local residents that gather around the posing couple.
Photographers say that rather than head there on weekends, make use of the busy weekdays, when the fort is empty. Sagar Mahadik, who has been working as a wedding photographer for the last four years, says, “Many people demand locations with a lot of greenery and seclusion, which SGNP offers. For that matter, Ballard Eastate roads are very much empty on weekends. If a couple is ready to go out of Mumbai, then the ShivTemple atAmbernath, Palava City in Dombivli are also secluded favourites.”
Ambre says that even if SGNP gets crowded during the wedding season, the good news is that photographers cooperate
with each other.
Sanket Sawant
Cadbury Junction, Thane
The Cadbury Junction Flyover is otherwise a busy spot, full of smoke, with hundreds of vehicles passing by every minute, honking every minute. It is nearly impossible to shoot, which is why we decided to shoot a bit late. This picture was
taken around 10 pm when traffic was less,the lights installed on the pillars was the core of the picture, and we used minimum lighting.
Sagar Mahadik
Sagar Upvan, Colaba
The uniqueness about this location is that if you go early morning, say after 6 am, you get soft sunlight, which is perfect for photography. The garden has got plenty of greenery including old banyans, a grass lawn, and a fenced seashore. Residents visit this garden for morning walk but it isn’t too crowded. For Rs 500 per day, you can shoot here.
Tejas Chachad
Dahanu Beach
At this location, you can get the sunset. Also, if you are on beach you don’t need to pay any fees, unless you enter into places which are maintained and manned by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. This picture was taken at 7.45 pm with snow spray around it giving it a nice effect.
Darshan Ambre
SGNP
Shooting at SGNP is convenient because of how diverse it is. There are ponds, a river, hilly regions, some old bridges and lots of greenery. I work with a big team of photographers, so when we choose any location, we see that we can cover a range of landscapes in a short time.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates