Why working with husband Tom Ackerley is an advantage for Margot Robbie

hollywood

In an interview with Psychologies magazine, Margot Robbie said her personal relationship with her spouse adds to their professional collaboration.

Margot Robbie. Pic/ AFP

Margot Robbie rejects the notion that one should not work with their family members in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actor believes collaborating with her husband, Tom Ackerley was a "huge advantage" for her.

The couple, who got married in 2016, are the founders of LuckyChap Entertainment production banner through which they have made films such as I, Tonya, Terminal and the upcoming Birds of Prey. In an interview with Psychologies magazine, the 28-year-old actor said her personal relationship with her spouse adds to their professional collaboration.

"I've been told by many people in showbiz that it's a really bad idea to work with loved ones or close friends but I don't see it that way at all. I think it's a huge advantage for me to be able to work with Tom. We know each other so well and we enjoy being able to develop and work on projects together," Robbie said.

"Several of my long-term friends also work with me at our company and one of my best friends is my set assistant, so we get to spend a lot of time together - it's nice to have a close friend around you while you're working, especially on very long days when you're not always feeling your best," she added.

Robbie currently stars in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The film releases in the US on July 26.

