Wife, 6 others held for robbery during lawyer's cremation

crime

The lawyer was missing since last Thursday and his body was found from the Ganga river on Sunday. The 30-year-old is suspected to have committed suicide over a family dispute with in-laws, an officer said

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: The wife of a lawyer, who was found dead three days ago, and six others were arrested for allegedly robbing his house and abducting his three-year-old son during his cremation in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police stated. The deceased identified as Mohit Sharma was missing since last Thursday and his body was discovered from the Ganga river on Sunday. The 30-year-old lawyer who has been reported missing is suspected to have committed suicide over a family dispute with in-laws, an officer said.

While he was being cremated on Tuesday, few people reached his house in Miranpur town, 37 km and took his car and valuables. They also abducted his son, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Tyagi informed. A case has been filed against Mohit Sharma's wife, her brother Rajat and five others. The child is with his mother-in-law who is absconding, an officer said.

In another incident, the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad busted an interstate highway robbery gang and seized 350 grams gold and Rs 2.89 crores of cash from the members of the gang. The gang is accused of robbing 3.6 crores using a fake pistol. According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, former driver of a gold trader is among those arrested for robbing 3.6 crores with a toy pistol in Shadnagar area. Sharing more details of the arrests, the commissioner said, "In a Joint operation, the Special Operation Team of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate along with Shadnagar Division Police arrested all the seven accused persons involved in a Highway Robbery that occurred on June 28, 2019, at Dashmesh Dhaba."

With inputs from PTI

