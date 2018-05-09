Wife kills husband, chops body into three pieces

She disposed the body after chopping it into pieces in a forested area with the help of her accomplices

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and chopping the body into three pieces in Goa, police said on Wednesday. Three of her accomplices were also held.

The woman was arrested late Tuesday. She disposed the body after chopping it into pieces in a forested area with the help of her accomplices. The accused -- Kalpana Basu, Suresh K, Pankaj Pawar and Abdul Shaikh -- were arrested on the basis of a tip off.

The decomposed remains of the body were recovered on Wednesday from the forests near the Dudhsagar waterfall located nearly 100 km from Panaji, Inspector Ravindra Dessai told reporters here.

"Kalpana killed her husband, a labourer, after a fight with him. She along with her accomplices then chopped the body into three pieces and then buried them in the forest near Dudhsagar waterfalls," Dessai told reporters.

The police said the murder occurred in the first week of April. Dessai said the decomposed remains have been recovered by the police at the instance of the accused, who during investigation revealed the spot where the body parts were hidden.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

