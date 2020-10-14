Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reprise Tabu's role in the Tamil remake of AndhaDhun?

In 2018, Tabu was seen in Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun in the role of a cold-blooded wife who murders her own husband along with her lover. It was a game of cat-and-mouse that happened between and a musician she thinks is blind. Emerging as a critical and commercial success, AndhaDhun's finale was debated and discussed multiple times on social media, with everyone with a different theory on Ayushmann Khurrana's character.

The film is now being remade in multiple South Indian languages and one of them is Tamil. And a report by Times of India states that the makers have approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Tabu's role. The remake is being directed by Mohan Raja. A source stated, "Raja was held up with a few things, and so, Thiagarajan approached Fredrick to direct the film."

It added, "In fact, Fredrick was approached right after his Ponmagal Vandhaal released. The team is planning to begin shooting from December, in Pondicherry. The movie is being remade in various south Indian languages. So, the team wants to cast the right people for the roles. Prashanth has lost oodles of weight and will be sporting a new look for the film." Prashanth and Aishwarya have shared the screen space before in Shankar's Jeans.

Bachchan is also gearing up for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which will be a yet another collaboration with the filmmaker after Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan. She has also acted in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Josh, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Guzaarish, Khakee, Sarbjit, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil over the years.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Pradeep Sarkar's Noti Binodini Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Delayed Due To Pandemic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news