'Will approach Supreme Court to allow us 4 extra days to complete IPL,' says governing council

Chennai Super Kings cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket captain Virat Kohli (R) gesture beside IPL trophy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidhambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Not all decks are cleared for the IPL to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). mid-day has learnt that permission from the Home and External Affairs ministry is still pending. "We are expecting the permission to be granted in the next two to three days," a source privy to the IPL Governing Council meeting told mid-day on Sunday.

The Governing Council members have also decided to approach the Supreme Court to grant them permission to conduct a 53-day IPL. As per the BCCI constitution that is approved by the apex court, the IPL has to be completed in 49 days.

Final on Nov 10

The much-awaited IPL-12 will be played from September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10. "We will approach the Supreme Court to allow us four extra days to complete the IPL. That's because the climate in the UAE will be very hot [in that period] and the Indian team have a tour to Australia thereafter. So, we will go by the rulebook and ask the Supreme Court to grant us some leeway," the source said.

There will be 10 double headers and the matches will start half an hour early as against the traditional 4pm and 8pm starts. "There was a request for a 7pm start but we are sticking to 7.30pm (IST)," the source said.

Women's T20 is on

Contrary to reports that the women's T20 challenge matches will not be held this time, the Governing Council has approved matches to be played during the IPL playoff week. It will consist of three teams and four matches. "Since the tournament is clashing with the Women's Big Bash League, a lot of the Australian players will not be available. We will play with whoever is available," said the source.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be tweaked to UAE circumstances. It is understood that a BCCI medical team as well as the franchises's medical squad along with local authorities will be present all the time. A special code of conduct will be prepared to ensure the SOP is followed, the source revealed.

Safety, a prime concern

"A lot of discussion centred around safety measures. There will be no compromise on that front. We are in touch with the people who designed the bio-bubble for the England-West Indies series and England v Ireland ODI series. We are also in touch with the English Premier League officials, who have also conducted a successful bio-bubble.

IMG are quite actively working in England in conducting sporting events.

"That experience will help the IPL. We are also in touch with two Indian firms, one of which is Tatas, to create the bio-bubble. Whichever is best, we will go with them," the source said.

