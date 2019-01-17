Will Mumbai teenage cricketer get 3-year-ban for sexual misconduct?

cricket

Sources told mid-day that the teenaged cricketer has been found guilty of his act where he allegedly flashed at his Mumbai U-16 teammate during the quarter-final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy against Uttar Pradesh last month

Representational Images

Mumbai's teenage cricketer, who is accused of alleged sexual misconduct, is set to be banned for three years by the Mumbai Cricket Association. The MCA is expected to officially announce their decision today.

Sources told mid-day that the teenaged cricketer has been found guilty of his act where he allegedly flashed at his Mumbai U-16 teammate during the quarter-final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy against Uttar Pradesh last month.

Last week, the MCA conducted an inquiry where the accused and the victim were called to present their side with other team officials.

The incident came to light after the team manager highlighted the alleged sexual misconduct in his report that was submitted to the MCA recently. MCA officials confirmed to mid-day that the incident did take place. The association's authorities called for a disciplinary meeting yesterday, but cancelled it since the teenaged cricketer is out of town for some friendly Twenty20 games.

The father of the young cricketer in question accepted that his child has committed a serious mistake.

"We will accept whatever punishment the MCA will decide on. We have faith in the MCA and I am sure they will also consider that he is a minor and take a decision considering his future. We will start counselling sessions for our child," the father assured. mid-day has learnt that a prank led to the ugly act.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates