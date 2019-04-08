Will Smith's Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing episode garners 30 million views in four days

bollywood

Ahead of its release, Will Smith took to the official social handle of Bucket List sharing a teaser of the upcoming episode which is focussed on India

Will Smith

The latest episode of Will Smith's Bucket List has garnered 30 million views in just four days, as compared to the other recent videos. Will Smith's Bucket List: Bollywood Dancing has the highest views in such a short span.

The latest episode of Bucket List showcases Will Smith's experience in Bollywood. In the video, Will Smith lands in India and witnesses the culture and diversity of the country while riding an auto in the narrow lanes of the city.

There has been a huge buzz ever since Hollywood sensation Will Smith made a visit to India. The international icon started the year with an interesting show titled Bucket List, wherein every week he unfolds a set of real-life adventures in a bid to complete his Bucket List.

Earlier, the actor swam cage-free with sharks, bungee jumped into the Grand Canyon, ran a half marathon, tried his hand at stand-up comedy and experienced formula racing with his son.

