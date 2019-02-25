Wilson college students and alumni to spread awareness on environment

things-to-do

Students and alumni of a SoBo college will organise a gig to spread awareness about preserving the environment

The a cappella group

The Nature Club of Wilson College is an active one, with me­m­bers participati­ng in platforms to raise awareness about environment­al issues. And with professor Sudhakar So­l­omon Raj, HOD of the political science depa­r­tment and head of the club, being a music aficionado, the move to celebrate the 40th year of the club's initiation by combining his two pass­ions to organise a nature concert this Monday was only natural. A part of a year-long series, which includes environmental talks, this celebration aims to highlight crucial issues via songs about nature.

The evening will feature collaborations between students of the college. A choir perfo­r­mance by North East Collective comprises 10 students from the re­gion, for examp­le. Then there is the college a cappella gr­oup, which, inter­e­­s­tingly, resulted from a dare issued by St Xavier's College. The college band, led by Sambhav Singh, will also perform, besides alumni Keegan Pereira, Reinhardt Dias and Riya Kartha. Plus, students from Andrew Vi­sion Centre will perform co­vers. "We have been using nature-themed songs as an educational tool since 1983. We wanted to share this by providing a platform for our students to express their talent," says Raj.



Keegan Pereira and Reinhardt Dias

Proceeds will go towards organizing nature trails for underprivileged kids, a tree planting drive and publishing an environmental handbook.

ON Today, 7 pm to 9.30 pm

AT St Andrew's Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500 onwards

