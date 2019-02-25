Wilson college students and alumni to spread awareness on environment
Students and alumni of a SoBo college will organise a gig to spread awareness about preserving the environment
The Nature Club of Wilson College is an active one, with members participating in platforms to raise awareness about environmental issues. And with professor Sudhakar Solomon Raj, HOD of the political science department and head of the club, being a music aficionado, the move to celebrate the 40th year of the club's initiation by combining his two passions to organise a nature concert this Monday was only natural. A part of a year-long series, which includes environmental talks, this celebration aims to highlight crucial issues via songs about nature.
The evening will feature collaborations between students of the college. A choir performance by North East Collective comprises 10 students from the region, for example. Then there is the college a cappella group, which, interestingly, resulted from a dare issued by St Xavier's College. The college band, led by Sambhav Singh, will also perform, besides alumni Keegan Pereira, Reinhardt Dias and Riya Kartha. Plus, students from Andrew Vision Centre will perform covers. "We have been using nature-themed songs as an educational tool since 1983. We wanted to share this by providing a platform for our students to express their talent," says Raj.
Proceeds will go towards organizing nature trails for underprivileged kids, a tree planting drive and publishing an environmental handbook.
