Woman abducted, gang-raped by three bike-borne men in Rajasthan

Dholpur: In a horrifying incident, a 25-year old woman was allegedly abducted and later gang-raped by three bike-borne men in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The woman registered a case with the Station House Officer (SHO). In the complaint filed by the victim, she alleged that the men who gang-raped were known to her and was sexually assaulted near Bishangarh village. According to Mahendra Sharma, Station House Officer, Dholpur, a case has been registered in this matter and an investigation is being done.

The incident took place on Friday when the victim had gone to attend the nature's call and while coming back home was attacked by three bike-borne men. Reportedly the men hit her, tied her mouth with a cloth and took her near Bishangiri village where they allegedly gang-raped her

Soon after that, few villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the woman's scream and caught two suspects while the third man managed to escape.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

