Woman allegedly raped for dowry, husband and brother-in-law arrested

crime

A relative of the accused mentioned that a divorce case is going on due to which the woman is trying to malign the character of both the brothers

Representational Image

A woman's husband and brother-in-law have been arrested from their residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge Park area for raping her repeatedly and demanding dowry, police said on Friday.

"As per the complainant, her husband Suranjan Sen committed forceful carnal intercourse and brother-in-law raped her several times. They were arrested on Thursday," an officer said.

In the complaint, the woman mentioned that her in-laws told her that there is a "practice of exchanging wife between brothers in their family".

However, a relative of the accused mentioned that a divorce case is going on due to which the woman is trying to malign the character of both the brothers.

