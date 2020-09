Woman alleges gang-rape in Delhi 5-star hotel, one held

A woman, working as a tourist guide-cum-ticket booking agent, alleged that she was gang-raped in a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place after being enticed there on the pretext of providing her a loan at subsidised rates.

According to the victim, the incident happened on Friday night.

In her complaint, the woman told the Delhi Police that she was in dire need of money and the accused offered her loan at attractive rates. Lured to their hotel room for the money, she was instead assaulted and raped.

According to police, the woman has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

"The room was booked under the name of two business persons. One main accused Manoj Sharma, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, has been arrested. Further investigation and search for other accused is going on," said a senior police officer.

