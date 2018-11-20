Woman arrested with drugs along Indo-Myanmar border

crime

Representational Image

A tribal woman was arrested along the Indo-Myanmar border with drugs worth over Rs 35 lakh, official sources said here on Tuesday.

The troopers of 12 Assam Rifles arrested the woman identified as Terasa Haokip on Monday night at Manipur's Khudengthabi, 12 km from the international border. She was then handed over to the authorities at Moreh, a border town.

The accused was arrested during a vehicle-checking exercise of the police on account of specific information about the movement of traffickers along the international border, sources from Assam Rifles said.

The vehicle in which Haokip was travelling was stopped at the Assam Rifles check post. During interrogation, she disclosed that she had procured the drugs from international traffickers in Myanmar.

Among other narcotic substances, heroin and brown sugar were seized from the woman, sources said.

Further investigation is underway.

