Woman gang-raped by 17 people in front of husband in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by 17 persons in front of of her husband in Jharkhand's Dumka district, following which an FIR was lodged on Wednesday, police said.

The crime occurred in an area falling under Mufasil police station jurisdiction on Tuesday when the woman, mother of five children, was returning home along with her husband from a fair.

The accused waylaid them on the way. They overpowered her husband and gang-raped her.

Senior police officials reached the police station after they came to know about the crime. Police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. The woman was sent for medical examination.

