Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

The woman was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday with injuries all over her body

Uttar Pradesh: A woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly thrashed her and pronounced triple talaq over demands of dowry. "My husband gave me triple talaq, and he along with his family, tried to murder me. They often used to beat me up and demand money. I want justice," the victim, Aqshi told ANI on Sunday. The woman was admitted to a local hospital with injuries all over her body on Saturday.

"My husband also had illicit relations with another woman. He used to go out with her and she even came home to meet him several times," she said. According to the police, the woman got married in April this year. "The woman had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws. In the initial investigation, we found the accusations to be true. She was thrashed. We are taking appropriate actions," said Najibabad Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar. "We have registered a case, arrests will be made soon," he added.

In another incident, a local BJP leader's husband was allegedly thrashed near in Uttar Pradesh by some people who were miffed about the participation of his wife in a membership drive of his party. "A woman named Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and used violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City) Abhishek told ANI.

The BJP leader identified as Farheen Mohsin is a resident of Aligarh. "I enroll members under the BJP membership drive. Muslims women have aspirations from Modi ji after the triple talaq bill was passed. Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses," she said. "They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same reason. The incident took place on August 8. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband," Mohsin said.

The victim identified as Mohammad Mohsin stated that assailants also threatened and asked him to stop his wife speaking against the practice of triple talaq. "Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he informed. President Ram Nath Kovind on August 1 gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

