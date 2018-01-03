Woman kills husband after he opposes her extra-marital affair with a relative

A woman in Mathura district allegedly killed her husband after he opposed her extra- marital relationship with one of their relatives



Representational Image

A woman in Mathura district allegedly killed her husband after he opposed her extra- marital relationship with one of their relatives, a police official said on Tuesday.

Meena Devi, 45 and a mother of six, killed her husband, Pappu, after he raised objection to the illicit relationship. The incident happened in the district's Daharua village. During interrogation, the woman confessed that she killed her husband when he was sleeping in their home yesterday, SP City Shravan Kumar Singh said.

A post-mortem examination of the body revealed the cause of death as strangulation. Singh said she was helped in the crime by her paramour, who is a relative of the woman. He said a hunt is on to arrest her paramour.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.