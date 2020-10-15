Woman locked inside toilet for over a year by husband rescued

The woman was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta along with her team. Pic/ANI Twitter

A woman, who was allegedly locked inside a toilet for over a year by husband here in Rishpur village, was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta along with her team.

While talking to ANI, Gupta said that she acted upon information and rescued the woman on Wednesday. "I received information that a woman was locked in the toilet for over a year. I come here with my team. When we reached here, we found that it was true. It seems that woman has not eaten anything for many days," Gupta said.

Haryana: A woman who was allegedly locked inside a toilet for over a year by her husband was rescued by Women Protection&Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Panipat.Victim's husband claims that she is mentally unstable. Police say,"Complaint has been filed,action will be taken" pic.twitter.com/HVriII2jwj — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

"It is being said that she is mentally unstable, but it is not true. We have talked to her and it was apparent that she is not mentally unstable. We can not confirm whether she is mentally unstable or not, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her and washed her hair. We have filed a police complaint. Police will take action accordingly," she added.

The victim's husband claims that she is mentally unstable. "She was mentally unstable. We ask her to sit outside but she does not sit there. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition," he said.

Police have filed a complaint in this regard.

"Rajni Gupta went to the village and rescued the woman who was locked by her husband Naresh for over a year. We have registered a complaint and we will take action after investigation. It is being said that the woman is mentally unstable. We will take the advice of the doctor and proceed further," a police officer said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever