Woman, lover held for killing husband in Gurgaon

Gurgaon: A woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Gurgaon, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Anita and Rajan, allegedly strangled Arvind to death in the early hours of Wednesday while he was asleep at his house in Bhawani Enclave in sector-9A in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said, "Anita was arrested on Saturday after she confessed to killing her husband with the help of Rajan. On the instance of Anita, Rajan was arrested from his hideout in Gurgaon." Anita informed the police on Wednesday morning that she found her husband lying dead when she came to give him breakfast. She claimed that Arvind might have died due to cardiac arrest, Bokan said.

During investigation, it was found that Arvind's father also stays in Jamalpur area of Gurgaon. "On recording his statement, the father of the deceased told that Arvind had a love marriage with Anita some 10 years ago in Bihar", Bokan said.

"The couple later started living in Gurgaon. Four years ago, Arvind's friend Rajan visited them and started living with them on the condition of sharing half of the rent. Later, Rajan and Anita indulged in a relationship," the father of the deceased said in a statement.

On getting to know about the illicit relation, Arvind dragged out Rajan from his room. Rajan then shifted to a nearby rented room. In the absence of Arvind, Anita used to visit Rajan's room to meet him. Arvind had objected to it on several occasions. Anita and Arvind often argued over her relationship with Rajan," he said, holding the duo responsible for the killing.

When Arvind objected to Anita visiting Rajan's room on Tuesday, a fight broke out. Anita and Rajan then planned to kill Arvind. When Arvind was sleeping, Anita facilitated Rajan's entry into the room and strangled Arvind with a piece of cloth," the officer said.

