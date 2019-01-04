Woman murdered after giving lift to ex-soldier through app

crime

The body of the victim was found in a forest after convicted rapist led the police to her remains.

A woman was murdered on December 23 by an ex-soldier who tricked her with a fake profile on a ride-sharing app. The soldier asked her to pick him up.

As reported by mirror.co.uk, the body of the victim, Irina Akhmatova(29) was found in a forest after convicted rapist Vitaly Chikirev(39) led the police to her remains. He also confessed to her murder.

Chikirev used a fake profile on an application called BlaBlaCar and lure the victim to give him a lift in her car from Moscow to her home in Tula. After the murder, her car was found covered in snow in a supermarket car parking in Yaroslavl, 170 miles in the opposite direction from Moscow.

Akhmatova was married and was a mother to one child. She worked as an executive at a popular food joint.

The victim had been missing for a week when Chikirev was detained and later confessed on camera that he had killed her. It is worth noting that the accused had been previously jailed for a brutal sex attack.

The police also fears that the woman was raped before being murdered but the accused has refused to accept it.

Chikirev intended on stealing her car and jewellery.

The accused had not just one but various fake profiles on the application-male and female. He had booked all the available places in his victim's car using various profiles.

The accused was a soldier in Chechnya and had also been to several psychiatric hospitals and jails. He is believed to have had four children by three women. Now divorced, he recently posted a message on social media and asked for a new wife with a good income aged 18-27. His requirements were that the girl should be “at least 170 cm tall, breast size not less than B, who takes care of herself.” He also added that women need not reply if they were “poor, live with your mother, don’t have your own apartment, are fat or old, can’t find a man, or feminist or lesbian”.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates