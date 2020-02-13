Woman rescued after being abducted three years ago, sold thrice, gangraped

Agra: In a shocking case, a woman was rescued from Dholpur in Rajasthan after she was abducted from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh three years ago where she was gangraped, sold thrice. The 22-year-old woman was rescued along with her seven-month-old son from Benpura village, after she made a distress call to her parents on Tuesday, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, she was found to be sold thrice, gang raped and her two-year-old daughter was sold for child marriage.

The woman, married to a man from Basar in Agra, was abducted in 2017 when she was at her parents’ house in Paharpur in Firozabad. She was abducted by a woman from her village, identified as Omvati, after conspiring with Bholaram, who owns a private hospital and Devi Singh, owner of a bangle factory. She was sold to one Pappu Gujjar for Rs 50,000, who kept him for a year in different locations and raped her in multiple occasions. Pappu also brought men with him, identified as Bhupinder, Deena and Ramnath who raped her. While she stayed with Pappu, she became pregnant.

According to sources, Gujjar then sold her to one Prem Singh for Rs 70,000 when she was seven months pregnant and later gave birth to a girl child. As per the written complaint by the woman, Singh raped her after which she became pregnant and gave birth to a son. Singh sold her two-year-old daughter to another man for Rs 2 lakhs and was planning to sell the woman to Ramdhin Gujjar in Benpura village when she managed to grab a phone and called her father on Tuesday night. She narrated the ordeal and shared her location after which her relatives approached Kanchanpur police station, who conducted the rescue operation.

The woman’s father was quoted by the newspaper, saying that ever since she went missing, her husband, brother, cousin and other relatives kept on searching for her. They had also contacted their local police station, but he said that the police did not take any strict action. "I could never imagine that people from my village would abduct my daughter to sell her to the flesh trade market for money. I want justice for my daughter and they should also immediately look for my granddaughter," He added.

The station house officer of Kanchapur, from where the police officers carried out the rescue operation, said that Omvati, Pappu Gujjar, Prem Singh, Bholaram, Devi Singh, Bhupinder, Deena, Ramnath and Ramdhin Gujjar for abduction, human trafficking, wrongful confinement and gangrape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The circle inspector of Sepau village in Dholpur said that the woman has been sent for medical examination. As they are in the preliminary phase of the probe, they are trying to establish the sequence of events and have said that they will arrest all the culprits involved in this case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates