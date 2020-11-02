Woman set abaze by son, daughter-in-law

A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said.

Ratna Devi (58) was set on fire by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akash's parents-in-law, superintendent of police Aparna Gautam said.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the rescue and took her to the hospital besides informing the police.

The condition of the woman, who is admitted in a medical college here, is stated to be critical, the SP said.

An FIR was registered in this regard by the victim's other son, Kishan Gupta, and acting on it, police detained Akash Gupta and two others.

A probe is on in the matter, the official added.

